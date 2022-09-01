Yellowstone videos, photos show road repairs underway

Yellowstone National Park released new videos and photos on Thursday showing ongoing road repairs on the North and Northeast entrance roads following damage caused by historic June flooding.

Reconnecting the park to the communities of Gardiner (North Entrance), and Cooke City/Silver Gate (Northeast Entrance), remains Yellowstone’s highest flood recovery priority, the Park Service stated in a press release.

“Efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and exceeding expectations,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a statement. “We will continue to update the public on progress as we move into fall, but fully expect that regular vehicle access will be restored by mid-October with additional work occurring afterward as long as weather permits.”

While permanent reconstruction of the North and Northeast entrance roads has been estimated at three to five years, the park has been working on temporary solutions to reconnect these areas before winter.

The two routes are important to Cooke City and Silver Gate businesses, residents and tourists in the winter since the road from Gardiner through Yellowstone to Cooke City is the only road open in Yellowstone in the winter. Without the route, Highway 212 would have to be plowed from Cooke City to the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway to provide access to the community. Currently that is not done to keep the road snow covered for snowmobilers. Snowmobilers are some of the main visitors to Cooke City in winter.

At the North Entrance Road, the park's video shows roughly half of the Old Gardiner Road has been rebuilt and covered with a base coating in preparation for paving. This circumvents the old Gardner River canyon route that was severely washed out in June.

The rebuilt old road is expected to be passable for regular traffic by Oct. 15, with additional improvements continuing beyond that date, weather permitting. The temporary road will allow for regular vehicle access between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner going into the winter.

Right now, access is limited to park vehicles and outfitters who can only travel at specific times.

Sholly noted the old gravel road has been widened to two lanes, a process that didn't begin until July 5, "so all of this has been done in less than two months," he said. "That's why with another six weeks, I'm confident in the timeline."

As the work progresses, the contractor will be widening some of the major curves to avoid having to impose length restrictions on trailers or vehicles, Sholly said, and the entrance lanes outside Gardiner will also be adjusted to accommodate the right turn onto the Old Gardiner Road.

"All of the slopes will be rehabbed also," Sholly said. "So I think they've done a very good job of pulling the slopes back and not making large, visible steep cuts in the landscape. The road is nearly invisible from Gardiner or anywhere else."

Along the Northeast Entrance Road (Tower Junction to Cooke City and Silver Gate) the video shows gravel has been packed down on three damaged road sections along Soda Butte Creek allowing construction vehicles access. Another eroded section along the Lamar River, where the road is intact but the sidehill is washed out, is still awaiting repairs.

The Northeast Entrance Road is also expected to be passable for regular traffic by Oct. 15, with additional improvements continuing beyond that date, weather permitting.