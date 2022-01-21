Yellowstone visitation hits annual and monthly record highs, with an asterisk

Even with the glitch, five months in 2021 — May, June, July, August and September — were the busiest on record. July was also the most-visited month on record in Yellowstone’s history and the first time visitation exceeded 1 million visits in a single month.

Despite the increasing visitation to Yellowstone, park officials remain confident there's plenty of room for tourists to spread out.

"Keep in mind that Yellowstone's 2.2 million acres is bigger than Delaware and Rhode Island put together," park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a press conference earlier this month regarding the park's upcoming 150th anniversary. "Approximately 1,750 acres of that is roads. Less than 6,500 acres are considered developed ... so we estimate somewhere around 98% of visitors never get more than a half-mile away from their car.

"What that means is the majority of the visitation in Yellowstone is located in far less than 1% of the park," he added. "What it doesn't mean is that the entire park is being overrun by visitors."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0