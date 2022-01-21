Yellowstone visitation hits annual and monthly record highs, with an asterisk

It was the busiest year for visitation in Yellowstone National Park's history in 2021, with a pandemic asterisk added.
On Friday the park reported 4.86 million recreation visits were tallied, up a whopping 28% from 2020's 3.8 million.
However, with fewer places to stay in the park, thanks to the pandemic, the count was skewed slightly higher.
"A close analysis of visitor use data shows that more than 350,000 vehicles re-entered the park in 2021 compared to 2019 (before COVID-19)," the park's staff noted. "This is likely due to approximately 20% fewer overnight stays in the park during the year."
Factors such as construction projects and COVID-19 resulted in 20% fewer campsites and hotel rooms available in 2021 compared to previous years. So more visitors left the park at night to find a hotel room or camping spot, and then returned the next day.
"Statistical categories the park tracked — including trail counters, tonnage of trash, water usage, and public safety calls — showed visitor-use levels more comparable to 2019, when the park counted 4.02 million visits."
The situation has prompted Yellowstone officials to evaluate improved software to more accurately differentiate new visits versus the same visitors entering the park multiple times, the agency noted.
Even with the glitch, five months in 2021 — May, June, July, August and September — were the busiest on record. July was also the most-visited month on record in Yellowstone’s history and the first time visitation exceeded 1 million visits in a single month.
Despite the increasing visitation to Yellowstone, park officials remain confident there's plenty of room for tourists to spread out.
"Keep in mind that Yellowstone's 2.2 million acres is bigger than Delaware and Rhode Island put together," park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a press conference earlier this month regarding the park's upcoming 150th anniversary. "Approximately 1,750 acres of that is roads. Less than 6,500 acres are considered developed ... so we estimate somewhere around 98% of visitors never get more than a half-mile away from their car.
"What that means is the majority of the visitation in Yellowstone is located in far less than 1% of the park," he added. "What it doesn't mean is that the entire park is being overrun by visitors."