Yellowstone National Park saw a slight increase in the number of visitors in August compared to August 2018, but overall visitation for the year has declined.
The visitor count for this August was 820,006, a 0.74% increase from August 2018's total of 813,970. As would be expected, most entrances to the park showed a drop, with the exception of the West and Northeast entrances at West Yellowstone and Cooke City, respectively.
So far in 2019 the park has hosted 3.11 million tourists, down less than 1% from the same period last year when 3.13 million had visited.
Park visitation has slowly trended downward since 2016 when 4.2 million tourists journeyed through the park. The first year that tourism to Yellowstone topped 4 million was in 2015.
Even though fall has arrived and visitation will decline, tourists are advised by Yellowstone's staff to anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and to check current conditions on the park’s website before making the trip.
More data on park visitation, including how the numbers are calculated, is available on the NPS Stats website.