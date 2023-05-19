As the weather warms, the grass greens and wildflowers bloom, elk calving season also begins in Yellowstone National Park.

Visitors to the park are reminded that mother elk, called cows, are much more aggressive toward people during the calving season and may run toward people or kick.

Visitors should stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.

Always keep at least 25 yards (23 meters) from elk. If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

Visitors are responsible for their own safety. Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.