Yellowstone visits decline in September; park headed toward lowest visitation in 9 years

Yellowstone National Park continued its trend of lower visitation in September with 567,587 recreation visits recorded, a 36% decrease from last September with 882,078 recreational visits, which was the most-visited on record.

On average between 2014 and 2018, September has seen about 660,000 tourists, the fourth busiest month of the year.

The drop in visits is due largely to a damaging flood that swept through the park's Northern Range on June 13, resulting in the temporary closure of all entrances and the evacuation of tourists.

On June 22, the East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited basis. On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South and West entrances were lifted but the North (Gardiner) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate) entrances were closed to visitor vehicle traffic through September. Six sections of damaged roadway required repair. At the North Entrance, an entirely new road is being constructed along an 1870s stagecoach route.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Northeast Entrance was reopened. The North Entrance is scheduled to reopen to the public on Nov. 1. All of the park's roads, except the damaged route between Gardiner and Cooke City, close to the public on Nov. 1.

Prior to the flooding, businesses were expecting a possible record-setting summer as the park geared up to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The closure of the two entrances has resulted in significant economic harm to businesses at the three gateway communities, especially for motels.

"This year will largely be remembered for the flooding," park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a tour of the road repairs on Oct. 13. "We got back on track pretty quickly."

So far in 2022, the park has hosted 3,014,569 recreation visits, down 32% from this same time in 2021.

In 2021, as tourists sought outdoor adventures to escape the closed-in feelings of the pandemic, Yellowstone recorded more visits than ever before, 4.8 million for the year. This year, if the park continues on its current trend, visits may hit about 3.2 million by the end of the year. That's a number the park hasn't seen since 2013.