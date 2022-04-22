Yellowstone, Yellowstone Forever announce resource conservation efforts

Across Yellowstone National Park more than 26,000 light fixtures will be converted to LED bulbs, part of a parkwide effort to meet sustainability efforts.

The Park Service announced the initiative on Friday to celebrate Earth Day. The work will be done in conjunction with Yellowstone Forever and corporate partners.

"With their support, we look forward to continuing to make progress on a wide range of important Yellowstone sustainability goals," said superintendent Cam Sholly in a statement.

These projects are aimed at mitigating climate change by conserving resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting Yellowstone’s resources.

The work will include:

• Commission all buildings with automated systems and implement “smart building” controls and technology;

• Identify and mitigate water loss from old and inefficient infrastructure;

• Assess and install EV charging infrastructure to support electric fleet vehicles.

“As the world’s first national park, Yellowstone has been a leader in resource stewardship,” said Lisa Diekmann, President & CEO of Yellowstone Forever. "As we look forward to the next 150 years of Yellowstone we are committed to ensuring that Yellowstone remains protected for future generations."

Corporate partners include ConocoPhillips Inc., Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. and Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

