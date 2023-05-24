Weather-permitting, Yellowstone National Park’s Dunraven Pass will open on Friday, May 26, at 8 a.m. — the final road in the park to open to the public.

The road connects Tower Fall to Canyon Village.

Because of early season conditions, visitors are asked to watch for quickly changing weather. They should also anticipate temporary road closures due to late spring storms and unsafe driving conditions.

To stay informed about road conditions and traffic delays due to road improvement projects in Yellowstone, travelers can search online at www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm or phone 307-344-2117 for recorded information.

Drivers can also receive Yellowstone road alerts on their mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

In addition to minding road conditions, travelers also need to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife. Do not crowd or push wildlife.

Due to a severe winter of above-average snowpack, wildlife such as bison, elk and moose are stressed and weak. Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year. Bison and elk often use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep, and higher than usual snowbanks this year prevent them from easily moving off the road.