Provided it doesn't snow or there's no freezing rain, the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park will open on Friday.

The East Entrance is accessible via Highway 14, 16, 20 west of Cody, Wyoming. The gate will open at 8 a.m. providing access to Sylvan Pass, Fishing Bridge Junction, Canyon and Lake villages. Services inside the park are limited in the spring.

Temporary road closures could occur along the pass if there are avalanches, so travelers should watch for changing weather conditions. Snow and ice may cover parts of the road.

Tourists are reminded to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife. Do not crowd or push wildlife. Due to a severe winter of above-average snowpack, wildlife such as bison, elk and moose are stressed and weak. Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year. Bison and elk often use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep, and higher than usual snowbanks this year prevent them from easily moving off the road.

The South Entrance to the park is expected to open May 12 at 8 a.m. The North and Northeast entrances are open year-round, but access to Cooke City from Wyoming via Highway 212 has not yet opened. Both road corridors have been repaired after last year's historic flood event. The West Entrance is also already open.