The last stagecoach robbery in Yellowstone National Park was carried out by a man whose life story reads like a sensational dime novel.

Edward Trafton – with aliases that included Edwin and Ed Harrington, Tranton and Travis – led a life of recurrent crime. His final, and most famous, offense occurred on July 29, 1914, when he robbed 82 passengers traveling on 15 stagecoaches. The stages were halted between Old Faithful and Yellowstone Lake near an overlook of Shoshone Lake.

Newspaper accounts of the crime had him making off with as much as $8,000, but in reality the amount was calculated down to the nickel at $915.35 and about $130 in jewelry (almost $30,000 in today’s dollars).

The crime was so casual in some ways that tourists snapped photographs of the man newspapers nicknamed the Smilin’ Bandit and the Happy Highwayman. Armed with a rifle that he used to club one disobedient victim, Trafton made his escape into the woods with the loot gathered in a gunny sack he hoisted over his shoulder.

The hunt

The U.S. Army, which policed the park at the time, was in charge of the investigation. In the hunt for the robber other men were falsely accused, arrested and released. There were plenty of suspects. In the early 1900s the region around Jackson, Wyoming, was considered “one of the worst places in the United States, filled as it was with rustlers, convicts, desperadoes and poachers,” according to a history of the Teton National Forest written by Esther B. Allan.

To elude the Army, Trafton reportedly had, prior to the crime, built a canoe out of a pine tree he felled to float down the Snake River, sneaking past soldiers stationed along the road between the park and Jackson.

One account has Trafton attempting to frame a trapper and hunter in the region, Charles Erpenbach, who was one of the Army’s original suspects. Reportedly, Trafton’s plan was to make it look as if Erpenbach had committed suicide, planting a note on the trapper’s body in which he would take blame for the robbery. Instead, Erpenbach reportedly got the drop on Trafton, but released him after initially threatening to plant the robber in his backyard.

The Happy Highwayman was captured on May 13, 1915, when Trafton’s wife, Minnie, reportedly dumped a portion of his hidden plunder on an Idaho sheriff’s desk, urging the lawman to bring him in.

Minnie was supposedly fed up after Trafton had an affair with a neighboring rancher’s wife. This occurred when he returned home with a stolen automobile after hiding out in Denver over the winter. One account has the vehicle stolen from a taxi driver that Trafton left beaten and tied to a tree.

Extradited

To be extradited from Idaho to Wyoming, Trafton was picked up by an old family friend, special agent James Melrose of the U.S. Department of Justice. Melrose had once been a customer at Trafton’s parents’ boarding house in Denver, where Trafton previously regaled the man with tall tales regarding his wild adventures.

Facing eight indictments, the 63-year-old criminal couldn’t dodge his prison sentence in Leavenworth, Kansas. Three people testified on his behalf, and a last-minute delay halted the trial as Trafton’s lawyer said new evidence had been found – a letter from one of the stage drivers saying the robber was a Yellowstone soldier.

Unconvinced, in December 1915 the jury took only 30 minutes to return a verdict of guilty. Trafton was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

By spring the prisoner was appealing to Melrose to seek his transfer from Leavenworth. A March 20, 1916, Butte Miner story says Trafton “has been brought to death’s door,” losing 32 pounds in six weeks. Confined to the prison’s hospital ward he had changed from “a man of vigor to a decrepit invalid.”

Release wouldn’t come until October 1919 when, at the age of 66, Trafton was freed early for good behavior.

Last laugh

After turning in her husband to authorities, Minnie Trafton had received a divorce, remarried and moved from Idaho.

After his final prison stint her former husband, procuring or falsely producing a letter from Melrose regarding his life history, set off for California. He was reportedly hoping to sell his tall tale to Hollywood for a movie script, according to a 2015 article by Wayne Moss in “Teton Valley Magazine.”

Instead, Trafton dropped dead in a Los Angeles drugstore from “apoplexy” while drinking an ice cream soda on Aug. 15, 1922. The letter in Trafton’s possession led to a sensational Los Angeles Times story regarding his life, in part claiming that he was the real-life inspiration for the hero of author Owen Wister’s popular novel “The Virginian.”

The L.A. Times article touts Trafton as “the man who blazed the first trails into the Jackson Hole country” as well as being “one of the most noted characters and big game hunters the West ever produced.

“A great deal more could be said of Ed Trafton, but it is hard to find words that would present a pen picture of this remarkable man,” the story goes on to say.

Picture

Picture this instead, the real story of Trafton’s life of crime pieced together from a variety of news accounts.

Trafton was a criminal at an early age, reportedly stealing from lodgers at his parents’ boarding house in Denver before moving on to larger ploys.

In 1886 he escaped from a Blackfoot, Idaho, jail where he was being held on Colorado robbery charges. He fled the jail after his accomplice’s wife smuggled a pistol to her husband, Lem (also written as Lum) Nickerson. The outlaws, along with three other jail detainees, locked up the guards and other citizens who came to visit the jail before throwing the keys into the town’s well and escaping on horseback. It took a blacksmith to break the lawmen and citizens out.

Before leaving, Trafton reportedly left a note for the lawman saying “… when I meet you again it will be in hell.”

A posse trapped the renegades on an island in the South Fork of the Snake River in what the Idaho Republican newspaper called a “siege of starvation.” In a shootout, Trafton was shot in the foot and surrendered. Tried for highway robbery, Trafton was sentenced to 25 years of hard labor in the state prison in Boise but only served two years and two months.

His accomplice, whose wife smuggled in the pistol, served only six months, perhaps because his wife died leaving the couple’s three children parentless. One 1922 Idaho Statesman account has Trafton writing a song about the escape and capture, including the lines: “Our liberty was short but sweet, As everybody knows; But in those coming morning hours Poor Edwin lost his toes.”

It wasn’t Trafton’s first time in the state pen in Idaho. In 1901 he had been caught and convicted for rustling in St. Anthony. In that case he was pardoned on Christmas day 1902.

No shame

Perhaps his most devious crime, however, was the theft of $10,000 from his own mother. After his mother’s second husband died, Trafton took the insurance money left to her and claimed he had forgotten it on a street car on his way to the bank.

Police quickly zeroed in on Trafton, who was arrested and charged with the crime. While in jail, two detectives disguised as a lawyer and a broker said they could get Trafton free if he could pay bail. Trafton met with his wife and she returned to jail with $1,700. She was promptly arrested.

News that the rest of the loot was buried near a fish hatchery prompted an influx of treasure hunters that one newspaper writer compared to Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island.” Police staked out the area to keep searchers away, but the money was never found. Trafton, however, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and his wife to one to six years.

Articles differ on how Trafton’s mother, Anna E. Knight, received her windfall. It was either from an insurance settlement after her husband, James, died or from a divorce settlement. One account in the Oklahoma City Daily Pointer said the couple divorced because her son was “distasteful to him, and to whom she listened at all times in preference to him.”

John Watson, in his 1989 book “The Real Virginian: The Saga of Edwin Burnham Trafton, Last of the Stagecoach Robbers,” perhaps has the last official word on Trafton. Watson’s mother, Helen, was one of Trafton’s children. He said his grandmother, mother and aunts remembered Trafton as “a scheming, mean, cantankerous drunk with only one goal in life; he wanted to become as famous in the annals of history as his boyhood hero, Jesse James.”

