Yellowstone's North Entrance reopens to public on Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. following summer closure

Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, and the newly built road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs (Old Gardiner Road) will open to regular visitor traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 8 a.m.

Visitors are reminded that nearly all other roads in the park will be closed Nov. 1. Yellowstone annually closes roads at this time of year to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin Dec. 15.

Consequently, visitors will only be able to drive to Tower Junction, Slough Creek, the Lamar Valley and on to Cooke City.

Park officials are warning that the new road has steep grades and sharp curves with speed limits ranging between 15-25 mph.

There are no length or weight restrictions on the road, however, oversized vehicles and vehicles with trailers must use caution in curves to maintain lanes.

After opening to the public, the road will continue to be an active construction zone. Drivers will need to use caution and watch for crews and heavy equipment.

During inclement winter weather, short-term closures may occur to allow for plowing.

Clean-up efforts will continue beyond Nov. 1 for as long as weather permits.

“We’re pleased to be reopening the North Entrance and reconnecting Yellowstone to Gardiner, Montana,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a statement. “We want to thank the outstanding support and work of the Federal Highway Administration and HK Contractors, INC for getting this road built in just four months.”

“It’s thanks to the strong partnership between Yellowstone National Park, the Western Federal Lands Division of the Federal Highway Administration and the Intermountain Region of the National Park Service that we were able to rapidly respond to this event and re-establish access for Yellowstone visitors, employees and gateway communities,” said FHWA associate administrator of Federal Lands Timothy Hess, in a press release. “The multi-agency response team includes dozens of men and women who have worked tirelessly to plan and execute the repairs needed to open these roads before winter sets in.”

Access between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs has been limited since the historic flood event in June that resulted in significant damage to approximately five sections of the North Entrance road. The park closed the road and immediately began to focus on improving the Old Gardiner Road.

Over the last four months crews modernized the historic Old Gardiner Road. Traffic-safety improvements include: Turning the 1880s single-lane dirt road into two lanes; Paving and striping the entire road (4 miles); Installing more than 5,000 feet of guardrail for traffic safety; Expanding road widths; Creating new pullouts; Building a new quarter-mile approach road into Mammoth Hot Springs to avoid a 12% to 15% steep grade on the original road. The new approach required additional engineering and design to provide a safe road base to handle the 2,000-3,000 vehicles per day that enter the park from the North Entrance.

This project is being completed with support from the Federal Highway Administration and funded largely by FHWA Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads.