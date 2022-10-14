Yellowstone's Northeast Entrance road reopens following swift repairs of June flood damage

As a front-end loader, road grader and dozers hummed busily moving dirt across a steep hillside above a newly built section of road, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly smiled in admiration.

“What did I tell you,” he said, noting two previous sections of the Northeast Entrance Road that were washed out by Soda Butte Creek on June 13, although heavily damaged each, couldn’t compare to the destruction and repairs in this section of road near the Trout Lake trailhead.

Initially, three sections of temporary bridge were considered to span this portion of the washed out road to ensure a quick repair. Instead, engineers settled on carving back the hillside, diverting the creek and repairing the damaged road.

“Degree of difficulty-wise, this was the most difficult repair,” Sholly said.

Washed away

The historic flood in mid-June led to the immediate evacuation of 10,000 visitors from the park and the park's temporary closure just as it was set to kick off a summer-long celebration of its 150th anniversary. Rainfall on wet snow caused unusually heavy runoff in the park’s Northern Range, damaging trails, bridges, campgrounds, buildings and – maybe most significantly – cutting off access to the park at two entrances. Power in Mammoth was temporarily out and a severed sewer line pumped raw sewage into the Gardner River before being redirected.

The flooding also affected nearby Park, Stillwater and Carbon counties, spreading the damage to private residences and public infrastructure as houses and bridges were washed downstream. Portions of the neighboring Custer Gallatin National Forest were also hammered, suffering an estimated $20 million in damage while blocking public access to wildlands, popular lakes and trails.

From his office, where a generator supplied power via extension cords for 14 hours, Sholly worked with his team to coordinate the initial response. Luckily, no one died in the widespread disaster. Since the initial attack, the park has focused on lining up contractors and engineers to make the road repairs in record time.

Dirt work

Doug Madsen, the park’s landscape engineer, said the one roadwork near Trout Lake would normally take three to five years to plan and design, get the appropriate permits and then to make the repairs. The work on this portion of the damaged road started on Aug. 20 – a three- to five-year process was condensed into about eight weeks.

Madsen, who worked with Oftedal Construction, noted that 70,000 to 80,000 cubic yards of material were moved from the damaged highway near Trout Lake alone. A cubic yard weighs about 1,800 pounds, so that’s 126 million to 144 million pounds of dirt and rock blasted, pushed, loaded and trucked. For all of the road projects, Sholly said 292,000 tons of rock and dirt had been hauled.

“I’ve been on a number of projects, and the amount of effort that has gone into this has been 10 times as much to get to this point today,” said Brian Lamoreaux, of the Office of Federal Lands, which works with land management agencies on highway projects.

Even more surprising is the Trout Lake damage is just one of seven washouts along the road between the North and Northeast entrances that required repair. At the North Entrance, between the community of Gardiner and park headquarters at nearby Mammoth, an 1879 stagecoach trail is being entirely rebuilt to provide access after the old roadway was washed out by the Gardner River. The old road has provided partial access for a mix of about 300 workers, school children and commercial operators at specified times, allowing some traffic on the route. So far, the park’s temporary road repairs have cost roughly $50 million.

“This is an unprecedented effort,” Sholly noted.

“This shows what can happen when you get the right people collaborating,” he added.

Effort

Sholly and other members of the Park Service provided a media tour of four repaired sections of the Northeast Entrance roadway on Thursday. The tour highlighted the complexity and breadth of the work, thanks to which the road will reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m. The North Entrance road is scheduled to open to the public on Nov. 1.

To reach this point so quickly has astounded those working on the project.

“If we wouldn’t have had the support and collaboration, we wouldn’t be here today,” said Bob Kammel, deputy chief of professional services for Yellowstone. “Everyone has put in a huge effort to get this done.”

When asked how much overtime park workers and contractors had accumulated to speed the repairs, Sholly said it didn’t matter because fixing the damaged road was vital to residents, employees and park commercial operators who use the routes.

The road between the North and Northeast entrances is the only Yellowstone route open to automobiles in the winter. That’s vital for residents of Cooke City and Silver Gate, near the Northeast Entrance, since the road is their main way out to shop, go to doctor appointments or conduct county business. The rest of Highway 212 past the towns is not plowed in the winter, a route that continues toward Cody, Wyoming, and Billings via the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway. This unplowed section is known to locals as “the plug.”

The plug

Standing outside the Alpine Motel in Cooke City, general manager Chad Meador said disagreement over plowing the plug has divided the small town. Some snowmobilers and skiers want the route unplowed to provide snowmobile access to backcountry trails. Other townsfolk want the road plowed to provide easier access to shopping and doctors in Billings and Cody, Wyoming.

Ben Zavora, who runs a backcountry skiing business, said some struggling business owners see plowing the plug as a “magical fix” for the community’s economic woes rather than seeing the value of the closed section of highway to recreationists.

“It’s pretty crazy how divisive it is in the community,” he said. “There’s a lot of misinformation.”

The disagreement comes at a time when Meador says the Alpine Motel suffered through a summer with business down 70%. He cut his staff by three people and the rest have only worked part-time. Winter bookings are looking good, but they are dependent on whether the snowfall is sufficient.

He said repairing the roadways across the park is going to affect community residents for years to come as more construction and resulting traffic delays are enacted. When the road reopens on Saturday, he noted, there will be few amenities for visitors as many of the local businesses have closed.

Carie Huff, who was working the cash register at the nearby Conoco gas station, said their business was cut in half by the park’s road closure. She noted more than 20 seasonal workers left town, and several older businesses have been sold in the past year.

“But we’re country tough,” she said. “We’ll survive.”

More to do

The road repairs in Yellowstone are designed to be more resistant to future floods, with the strategic placement of large boulders along Soda Butte Creek and the Lamar River a “proven technique” to protect the roadway, originally built in the 1930s, Sholly said.

“I’m told this is substantially stronger than pre-flood,” he said.

Lamoreaux explained the 3-foot chunks of rock were placed below the water line and keyed under the pavement.

Future work will target other roads in the park with similar improvements to make them more resistant to flooding, Sholly said. In addition, the Park Service will analyze permanent repairs as part of an environmental impact statement. One of the alternatives will now include making the Old Gardiner Road the permanent access route via the North Entrance, Sholly said.

After spending $25 million to upgrade the road to a two-lane, paved route it would be “irresponsible to not look at that as a viable long-term option,” he said, as opposed to building an all new route. “There’s no going backward on the Old Gardiner Road. We’re not going to rehabilitate it to a pre-flood condition.”