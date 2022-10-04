Yellowstone's Northeast Entrance to open Oct. 15, 4 months after historic flooding

The Northeast Entrance to Yellowstone National Park is projected to open to the public on Oct. 15, about four months after damaging floods prompted the evacuation of all tourists and a temporary closure of the entire park.

It may be a few weeks longer before the North Entrance, between Gardiner and Mammoth, opens to the public. More time is needed to allow installation of 5,000-feet of guard rails to ensure driver safety on steep, winding sections of the temporary route known as the Old Gardiner Road.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly made the announcements in a Tuesday telephone conference call with Cooke City and Silver Gate residents, two communities next door to the Northeast Entrance. Residents of the towns rely on travel through the park in winter to shop and conduct their business in Montana.

“There’s no question we will be done before winter,” Sholly said.

When completed, the temporary repairs will not require any vehicle length or weight restrictions, Sholly added. That was a consideration initially because the Old Gardiner Road is narrow and winding, so the sharpest curves were widened. Altering the route of the road’s descent into Mammoth also lessened the incline from around 15% to 5%. Sholly said the old road down the hill would have been “a traffic nightmare.”

The lack of vehicle restrictions is good news for Cooke City businesses that rely on snowmobile visitors in the winter, some of which tow large trailers into town.

Sholly said the first two damaged sections of road from the Northeast Entrance, which runs alongside Soda Butte Creek, will be paved later this week.

“I can’t tell you how great it looks,” he said.

The creek, which expanded to more than twice its size during the flood, had to be confined to its old bed with riprap so the highway sections could be repaired.

Work to repair a damaged section near Trout Lake required blasting and extensive excavation of the adjacent hillside to make room for the road, rather than installing a temporary bridge, which was originally considered. Paving on that section should be done after next week, Sholly predicted.

“It’s amazing how when people put their heads together they can literally move mountains,” said Bert Miller, of the Cody Country Snowmobile Association, in thanking the Park Service.

In the Lamar Canyon, between the Buffalo Ranch and Slough Creek, the road will be limited to one lane with a traffic light until the second lane can be completed either this year or next, Sholly said. That section, about 750 yards, was washed out by the Lamar River, leaving a 100-foot drop to the water below. He added the repairs have made the roadway “100 times” stronger than the old route.

Sholly said contractors will return next year to do any cleanup and additional work. Plans are also being developed for permanent repairs to the roadways, and next year construction to build a new bridge over the Yellowstone River near Tower Junction is scheduled to begin.

"We have set incredibly aggressive time frames for these repairs and our contractors have worked at lightning speed to get this road safely reopened," Sholly said in a statement. "It's essential that we do not cut corners and we ensure the road meets required safety standards prior to opening. It's also essential that we finish the job correctly, so we avoid any problems going into next year."

The Park Service is making arrangements with the Wyoming Department of Transportation to “plow the plug” if necessary to keep Highway 212 open between Cooke City and the Chief Joseph Byway. Residents will need to use that route to drive to town for groceries or business until the Old Gardiner Road opens. Typically the road isn’t plowed, allowing snowmobilers to use the route to access trails on the adjacent national forest lands.

On Nov. 1, Yellowstone will close all of its other park roads to vehicle traffic in preparation for the winter season, when oversnow travel by snowcoaches and snowmobiles begins. The road between Cooke City and Gardiner is the only route in the park open to automobiles in winter, making it a popular place for tourists seeking to view wolves and other wildlife.

The June flood was caused by heavy rain on wet snow that quickly melted. Streams rose across a large section of south-central Montana, damaging roads, bridges, homes and infrastructure like power lines and Mammoth’s wastewater lines. In Yellowstone, trails, bridges, a guard station and campgrounds were damaged.

Although all of Yellowstone was temporarily closed, the park was mostly reopened to the general public in about three weeks. Summer traffic was down considerably, especially for the gateway towns of Gardiner, Cooke City and Silver Gate that rely on visitor access to the park as a draw to the region. Many businesses were expecting a banner year since 2021 set a new record for visitation and 2022 celebrated the 150th anniversary of the park’s creation.

Emergency funding provided an initial injection of $50 million for repairs. No estimate of the cost so far has been released.