Yellowstone's October visitation down 27% from 2021

Two closed entrances at Yellowstone National Park were again reflected in visitation statistics in October, with a 27% decrease from October of last year.

The park hosted more than 232,000 recreation visitors during the month, down from more than 316,600 in 2021 but up from 171,300 in October 2019, just before the pandemic.

So far in 2022, the park has hosted more than 3.24 million recreation visits, down 32% from 2021 at the same time, which ended up being a record-setting year.

This year when traffic to Yellowstone was once again predicted to be high due to the park's 150th anniversary, a historic flood on June 13 resulted in the temporary closure of all entrances to Yellowstone. Park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours. On June 22, the East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited entry basis. On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South and West entrances were removed. The North (Gardiner) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate) entrances remained closed to visitor vehicle traffic through the summer.

The Northeast Entrance reopened to regular visitor traffic on Oct. 15 and the North Entrance reopened on Oct. 30. The two entrances provide access to the only auto route open in the park year-round. All other roads are closed for oversnow travel by snowmobiles and snowcoaches.

