The South Entrance to Yellowstone National Park is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Friday, the last of five park entrances to open.

The route connects Yellowstone to Grand Teton National Park and the Jackson Hole community in Wyoming.

In addition, the Park Service is planning to also open Craig Pass between West Thumb and Old Faithful, West Thumb to Lake Village and the road to Tower Fall. The road past Tower Fall over Dunraven Pass and on to Canyon Village is scheduled to open on May 26.

Many areas of the park are still snowy and cold. Ice may cover sections of roadway. Travelers should be prepared for cold and changing weather conditions.