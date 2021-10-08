Youth Dynamics launches fundraising campaign

Youth Dynamics on Friday announced a $3 million fundraising initiative to expand its programs and facilities to serve more Montana children facing behavioral health challenges. Already, $2.1 million has been raised.
From the campaign, $2 million is earmarked for the residential campus in Boulder, adding a group home with 10 new private rooms and making repairs. This work will improve the overall quality of the facilities and shorten the substantial wait list for residential care.
Additional money raised will fund 15 new case manager positions across the state. With this expansion, Youth Dynamics will be poised to serve an additional 375 children and families.
Youth Dynamics is Montana’s largest non-profit provider of comprehensive children’s mental and behavioral health services across the state, caring for over 2,700 children and teens annually through nearly 7,000 individual services. Founded in 1981, the agency provides direct services to children and families in 47 of Montana’s 56 counties from 31 different offices and group homes.
“Childhood is a time of possibilities, when we dream, hope, and wish to the very edges of our imagination,” said Dr. Dennis Sulser, CEO of Youth Dynamics in a press release. “But that’s not the case for thousands of Montana kids who struggle with mental health and emotional well-being. Our programs help change that dynamic.”
Key donors who have already contributed include the M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust who gave a $400,000 grant, the largest single donation ever received in the organization's 40-year history. Other key donors include: St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, Steele Reese Foundation, the Wall Family Foundation, Roberts Family Foundation, 360 Office Solutions, SBC Inc., First Interstate Bank, the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, and Billion Auto Group.
The organization aims to raise the remaining amount by the end of 2022.
The support couldn’t come at a better time, said Sulser.
“Our programs are operating at capacity across the state with waiting lists for nearly every service offered. We’re ready to invest in Montana’s kids, so we’re thrilled so many are ready to invest in us. This campaign ensures we can help more kids, giving them and their families the help or support they desperately need and deserve. It’s hard work, but it helps thousands of Montana kids have the opportunity to succeed. In the end, that’s what this campaign is all about," he said in the release.