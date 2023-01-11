Zinke lands on powerful House Appropriations Committee

Western Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke will serve the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, making him the state's first congressman to do so in nearly two decades.

The Appropriations Committee regulates federal spending in the House. That power of the purse makes it one of four Class A committees whose membership was announced before Class B appointments this session. The last Montanan selected for Appropriations was Republican Denny Rehberg in the 2000s. Rehberg's committee advancement preceded a U.S. Senate candidacy in 2012.

After the selection, Zinke said he expects Appropriations to be a position of power for House Republicans still limited by Democratic control of the Senate and the presidency.

"Quite frankly, the next two years, there's not going to be a lot of policy. Most of what Congress, a Republican Congress, can do is shed light on investigations, and then use the power of the purse to mitigate the damage that the Biden administration is doing," Zinke said.

Zinke said he plans to use the appropriations process to limit the government's ability to enforce regulations viewed by conservatives as detrimental to Montana's economy, specifically agriculture, energy and federal land management.

The goal will be to produce a budget within the federal fiscal year, by way of deliberative committee work in order to avoid the last-second late-December omnibus spending bills that have become the norm for funding the government, Zinke said.

Passing a budget on deadline is a tall order, the federal fiscal year ends in September. The last time Congress passed all of its major spending bills on time was September 1996.

"For Montana, the power of the purse is, I think, important because we've witnessed some recent rules, Waters of the U.S., a lot of rules punishing the energy industry, the cattle industry . . . What Congress can do is defund those rules. When I say defund, I mean so they can't enforce, can't collect the data. It puts them at a stop," Zinke said.

Waters of the United States is a rule within the Clean Water Act that establishes how the federal government regulates water quality on drainages, including upper tributaries and wetlands. Montana farm groups have been at odds with water quality laws for the previous two decades because of the way water law affects land for crops and livestock, while conservationist turn to "WOTUS" to preserve water safety in the smallest stream to the largest bays.

Zinke's selection to Appropriations came as onlookers eyed Class A committee appointments to see whether holdouts in the Republican struggle to appoint Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaker would be rewarded for flipping.

Zinke wasn't among the 20 Republicans opposed to the California Republican House speaker. Eastern Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale was among the 20 and finished the five-day voting standoff having never voted for McCarthy. Two members of the "never Kevin" faction who flipped — Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde and Texas Rep. Michael Cloud—were selected for Appropriations.

Zinke was also recognized as Montana's senior representative.

Don't expect an announcement in the near future on whether or not he'll run for U.S. Senate, Zinke said. Work on Appropriations will come first.

"What I'm going to do through this year is just put my head down . . . When we pass a budget and get that across, and we're successful, then I'll look at it. Obviously, that's a long conversation with my wife," Zinke said.

The Appropriations Committee is one of four power committees in U.S. House. Twelve subcommittees split oversight of the federal departments and agencies. Subcommittee chairmen are known as cardinals.

Rehberg served on Appropriations from 2005 through 2012. In his final term, Rehberg was appointed Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services and Related Agencies.

The other three power committees are Ways and Means, Financial Service, Energy and Commerce,

Republicans in the 118th Congress are not the first majority to call for passing a federal budget by the end of the federal fiscal year. Not doing so leads to short-term continuing resolutions to keep government running beyond its expired budget and ultimately omnibus spending bills, which logroll multiple appropriations together and present them to Congress for passage on a single vote.

In reality, its the passing of a federal budget by deadline that's abnormal. The Pew Research Center points out that Congress has only managed four times to pass its required appropriations by September's end dating back to 1974, which is start of the budgeting as prescribed by the Congressional Budget Act.