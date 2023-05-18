The state Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for most of Montana as heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires settles. The alert is effective until at least Friday at 9 a.m.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Columbia Falls, Condon, Cut Bank, and Heart Butte are unhealthy. Particulate levels in Eureka, Helena, Lewistown, Libby, Sidney, Superior, Thompson Falls, and Trout Creek are unhealthy for sensitive groups

Particulate levels in Arlee, Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Clearwater, Drummond, Great Falls, Lincoln, Lolo, Malta, Missoula, Philipsburg, Potomac, Rainy Lake, Rock Creek, Seeley Lake, Stevensville, White Sulphur Springs are moderate

When air quality is unhealthy, state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is moderate, state and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us