State pays $175,000 to settle PSC lawsuit

The state of Montana has paid $175,000 to a Public Service Commission employee who claimed his politician bosses wrongfully fired him for doing his job in 2020.

Justin Kraske, former chief legal counsel for the scandal-prone PSC, was issued payment July 5, according to Montana’s state transparency website, which summed up Kraske’s grievance as claiming “the PSC lacked sufficient cause to terminate his employment.”

“We believe $175,000 is fair compensation for the harm Justin suffered from the events surrounding his termination as Chief Legal Counsel for the Public Service Commission,” said Nat Wagner, Kraske’s attorney. “We believe this settlement will allow Justin to put this unfortunate incident behind him and move forward with his legal career."

Kraske was an attorney with the PSC for 13 years, serving as the commission’s chief legal counsel for the about seven of those years. His termination in December 2020 followed three years in which legislative auditors twice concluded that accounting errors in the commission’s finances were so pervasive that auditors couldn’t rely on the information presented.

In two different lawsuits, Kraske recounted confronting the commissioners about financial problems as well as human resource issues and also problems with the commission’s online database. The common denominator in all three issues was the commission’s office administrator, Kraske argued. There are also harassment complaints being raised about the administrator and the commission’s press secretary. Through public records requests, Lee Montana Newspapers has previously identified Mandi Hinman as the administrator and Drew Zinecker as the press secretary, to whom Kraske refers. Neither Hinman, or Zinecker are currently employed by the PSC. The records requests are ongoing.

Most recently, a district court ruled against a PSC attempt to charge Lee Montana more than $30,000 for the public records, including information about unusually large pay raises, from which Hinman benefited.

Kraske described an ongoing friction between himself, Commission Chairman Brad Johnson and Vice Chairman Bob Lake. The former chief counsel alleged that during his final years at the PSC, he was asked by elected officials to expose a government whistleblower who reported to the state auditor unusually large pay raises to the commission’s office administrator, whose salary, state records show, was at one point on par with the earnings of Montana’s state auditor and secretary of state.

Similarly, commissioners asked that he expose employees who had complained about harassment by the same administrator. Some employees complained that their personal information had been leaked by this person, both to coworkers and people outside the office.

By the end of 2020, Kraske was summoned by Lake to tender his resignation. Lake allegedly told the attorney that commissioners had already met about firing Kraske, which would be a violation of Montana open meeting law, and secured the votes to fire Kraske if he didn’t resign. Kraske refused to go along and was fired. The only commissioner opposed was Roger Koopman, who warned that the commission was setting itself up for a lawsuit for firing Kraske without cause.