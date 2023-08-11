Two people were injured when their small airplane crashed Thursday evening in the Powderville area of Custer County.

The crash was reported at 7 p.m. in an area southeast of Miles City, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

Local ranchers responded to the site to help, the sheriff said.

One victim was transported to Billings by St. Vincent Healthcare’s Help Flight helicopter. The second victim was taken to a hospital in Miles City, the sheriff said.

The crash is currently under investigation by the FAA.

It was the second plane crash in Eastern Montana in three days. On Tuesday a small plane crashed into trees near the Red Lodge airport causing minor injuries.