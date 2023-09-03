As a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the GOP, Jason Small’s experience working with people from all walks will now help guide him in leading Montana’s largest labor federation.

Small, a state senator from Busby, was elected in June as executive secretary of the Montana AFL-CIO, a which includes 38 professional and trade unions with 500 locals across the state.

The Hardin native is one of the first Indigenous leaders to take the helm. And although his position is nonpartisan, he’s the first known Republican to head the 50,000-worker strong Montana federation.

“I was sitting in my office thinking man I hope I don’t screw up because 50,000 people is a lot of people,” Small said.

Through his work as a state lawmaker, boilermaker, local labor leader and cattle rancher, Small developed a reputation for his ability to connect with people and bring those with different interests together.

Alan Jacobs in his book, How to Think: A Survival Guide for a World at Odds, Alan Jacobs suggests readers who want to explore ideas in an environment conducive to thinking should consider hanging out with “people who are not so much like-minded as like-hearted.”

Labor Day isn’t just another holiday for Small. Labor has been his life’s work. On the Northern Cheyenne reservation, his training to be a boilermaker was his ticket to a good job with steady work and decent paychecks.

“We have 70% unemployment on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, a huge contrast to the State of Montana at 4.3% and Colstrip less than 1%,” said Small. “Until the Cheyennes develop coal or provide some kind of large-scale job development, people have to leave the reservation to work. Boilermaking is an excellent option.”

Small was instrumental in training boilermakers after the Colstrip training program was created in 2005.

Small’s advocacy for labor and Northern Cheyenne youth goes way back, long enough for voters in his region to notice. In 2016, he was elected as a pro-labor Republican to the state Senate and is now in final term which ends in 2025. From nearly his first day in the Legislature, he began advocating for programs to support unions and to train young people for steady, well-paying blue-collar jobs.

Earlier this year, his untiring advocacy on behalf of labor got him elected as executive secretary of the Montana AFL-CIO. He plans to continue recruiting young people to join the trades.

He’s proud that young Native Americans to get a toehold in the trades with the and go on to earn high wages and benefits. Small said labor contracting offers a way for them to travel and make money for awhile and then return home.

“Cheyenne have made top boilermakers and I’d like to see more of our young people get in the trade,” he said.

Working to stay home

Small lives near Busby on land he bought from his grandfather who lived right up the road when he was growing up. Small's place shows his handiness, his self-sufficiency, and his frugality. One of his outbuildings is sided with faded campaign signs he repurposed. A walkway made of railroad ties serves as a walkway to his trailer. He keeps a good size vegetable garden in his yard.

When you live a long way from a city, you never know what will come in handy so he tries to be prepared for anything. The good thing about living in the sticks is if he doesn't have something he needs, there's a good chance a neighbor does.

At Small's there’s all kinds of tools, welding equipment and big machinery around. He has a vehicle to serve almost any purpose, including a semi-tractor, a bulldozer that belongs to a neighbor, an old public tv Bronco, a pickup, an SUV, a cruiser and a couple of older cars he figures the kids can use when they’re old enough.

At 18, Small got a union laborer job working on the Tongue River Dam. To put himself through college, he worked labor gigs during the summer. After earning his bachelor's degree at MSU in Bozeman, he went to welding school in Sheridan, Wyoming. He then returned to his hometown and took a contract job in Colstrip where the state’s largest power plant sends electricity across Montana and the Pacific Northwest. That’s when he decided to become a boilermaker.

“Back then boilermakers were kind of the king of the hill,” Small said.

He liked working in Colstrip because it was close enough he could live on the reservation and commute. It also had all the hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation so he didn't see the need to go anywhere else.

He got a taste for public life when he and other Colstrip workers felt the coal-fired power plant was being unfairly burdened by ever-stricter federal pollution regulations.

So he started speaking for various groups about it and attending political rallies. He traveled to Denver, where he testified at an EPA hearing and took part in a rally at the Colorado state capitol.

“Which is funny because I’m a terrible speaker,” he said. He then flew across the country for a rally at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. and returned just in time for work as a boilermaker.

To keep up with statewide energy issues, he started studying legislation and what state leaders were saying.

“There were some questionable votes being made for my area so I figured, aw hell, I’d run for legislature,” he said.

He dove in the deep end, winning a Senate seat in 2016. That turned out to be the easy part.

“Then it was a matter of figuring out what the hell I’d gotten myself into,” he said.

With his steadily increasing public profile in Montana, Small has lost his anonymity. He has so many people who want to talk to him sometimes a quick trip to the gas station or grocery story might take an hour or more. Even when he went to South Dakota to see a concert not long ago, three people came up to him wanting to talk about politics and labor and Indian affairs.

“I’m not complaining,” he said, that’s why you get into politics.

Fishing with a senator

Small didn’t just stumble into political and labor prominence. He had plenty of help from family and neighbors and other politicians who believed him.

One of the politicians, former state Sen. Duane Ankney, had been a long-time friend of Jason’s father. From the time Jason was a baby, his father and Ankney would take him along on their fishing trips.

Ankney said, “one of us would lug the diaper bag and of course the other guy had Jason.”

Ankney also admired Jason’s mother, who was involved in the union at the coal mine in Colstrip.

“I don’t know of any woman who works as hard as Jason’s mother,” Ankney said. “And boy, she knew where he was at all times.”

Ankney coached Small when he was on an Amateur Athletic Union wrestling team. He recalls Small as a good athlete and a good student and enjoyed watching him play sports through college.

“He has always been a very special young man,” Ankney said.

Small appreciated Ankney's political advice, too. He said Ankney was the only one who told him about how things really worked in Helena. Small was advised to sit back and do a lot of listening at first.

“Don’t pull the trigger until you know what you’re doing,” Ankney said.

He also encouraged Small to get to know his colleagues, find the ones he could trust and work with them regardless of what side of the aisle they’re on.

“Don’t place your loyalty in the hands of someone with no honor,” he said.

If the other party has a good idea, Ankney told him not to be afraid to go for it.

“We’re here to do the people’s work,” he said.

Small’s current term in the state Senate ends in 2025. Ankney is already encouraging him to shoot for a larger Senate seat, the one currently held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

“I think he could do it too,” Ankney said. “Everybody liked and respected him. There’s not a whole lot of legislators like that left.”