Montana Rail Link has completed construction of a new rail bridge over the Yellowstone River after the former bridge collapsed in June 25 dropping a train into the river.

“Significant progress was made over the last week of construction efforts, with work being completed ahead of initial estimates, allowing service to officially be restored 28 days post outage,” Beth Archer with the EPA said Wednesday.

The EPA is part of a “unified command” that includes county, state and federal emergency management leaders.

The collapse of the rail bridge left 10 rail cars in the river, most of them filled with molten sulfur and asphalt. Clean-up crews have been working since the accident to recover the spilled asphalt that has collected on riverbanks and islands in gooey globs. Some of that asphalt has been recovered more than 100 miles downstream.

As normal train traffic resumes, crews and contractors will remain on site to remove all equipment and material used throughout the process and continue to restore the area, the EPA said.

Cleanup teams are still prioritizing collecting large pieces of asphalt material. Receding water levels in the river may expose previously undetectable asphalt material, especially closer to the derailment site. Five smaller boats were brought in to support the operation as river levels continue to drop.

As of Tuesday night, teams have collected approximately 164,634 pounds of asphalt material. Cleanup crews have not yet stopped work due to triple digit temperatures but are focused on keeping teams safe.

Unified Command is going out with assessment teams this week to determine how much material remains downstream and gain a better estimate of how long cleanup efforts will continue.

Unified Command reopened Holmgren Fishing Access Site to the public on July 21. The site is open for full public use, but some cleanup resources will continue to be staged at Holmgren for the duration of the response. The Yellowstone River remains closed 1 mile upstream to 2.5 miles downstream of the bridge. Unified Command and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are working to open this section of river as soon as it is safe for the public. All other sites that were closed in response to the incident have been reopened.

Cleanup and assessment crews continue to look for impacted wildlife daily. Nine snakes and seven birds died after encountering the asphalt material; one snake encountered the material and was released back into the environment for 17 total confirmed animals impacted by the material.

EPA’s river operations dashboard on the incident website has up-to-date information on the amount of collected asphalt material and assessment locations and is available online: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/719ee8d6c1d743e89b95ee946d1d4d45/page/River-Operations/

Members of the public are encouraged to continue avoiding touching the asphalt material with bare skin and reporting it to the email below. This email can also be used for any impacted landowners to start the process of filing a claim. To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com

Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926).

For more information, please visit the response websites at: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment