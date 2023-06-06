A trucker whose semi-tractor trailer rig struck and killed a yearling grizzly bear on Highway 191 in the Gallatin Canyon on May 26 narrowly averted being attacked by the bear’s protective mother.

“I don’t know how he made it away from his vehicle to walk those couple hundred yards down the road with mom standing right there,” said David Reeves, a Yellowstone National Park tour guide. “I can’t believe she didn’t attack him when he was walking down to the Cinnamon Lodge.”

It was while the trucker was standing in the driveway near the lodge — located just south of Big Sky — around 5 a.m. that day that Reeves saw the man and asked if he needed any help. The driver recounted how he had hit a small animal. Although the big semi rig looked undamaged, the collision resulted in the truck’s air bags being deployed. The trucker was calling his company to report the collision and waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

Reeves, who has worked for Yellowstone Tour Guides for 16 years, was on his way to West Yellowstone to pick up a group for a daily tour of the park, so he offered the man a ride back to his disabled truck. The driver declined, saying he would walk the short distance.

“I took off and started driving down the road,” Reeves recounted. “And when I got to his truck there was a big grizzly bear in the middle of the road. She was over the carcass of the cub. And as I pulled up she kind of bluff charged at the vehicle. So I quick turned around because I was like, ‘There’s no way I can let that guy walk into that. She’ll kill him.’”

Reeves drove back, convincing the truck driver to agree to being shuttled back to his vehicle.

“So I drove him back down to his truck and showed him mom and showed him the cub,” he said, making the danger of the situation apparent. “Then I turned around and positioned the vehicle so he could safely get into the cab of his truck. As I drove away the sow was starting to walk up the hill to the west.”

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Nathaniel Ashbey responded to the truck driver’s report of the incident. The yearling bear, after being struck, apparently tore loose the truck’s air system. Ashbey said the driver told him the sow might still be around, so he quickly documented the scene but never saw the mother grizzly.

The dead yearling was picked up by Montana Department of Transportation workers and given to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in Bozeman.

It's been bad news for bears recently. Along the same Gallatin Canyon highway, farther south where it cuts through a corner of Yellowstone, two black bears were struck and killed by vehicles two days after the incident Reeves witnessed. On May 1, a dead grizzly bear was found along the North Fork highway between Cody, Wyoming, and Yellowstone’s East Entrance. The bear had been shot by a hunter who later turned himself in.

Reeves said there had been sightings of the grizzly sow and yearling in the busy Gallatin River Canyon prior to the accident. A Big Sky photographer said he saw the sow and yearling before the accident close to the highway, crossing the road a couple of times before wandering off into the adjoining forest.

As a professional photographer, Reeves also guides tourists to see bears in Yellowstone after they come out of hibernation and eagerly seek their first meals, making them more visible.

Thirty years ago, when grizzly bears were scarce, Reeves said his employer might see 10 bears in the entire summer. Now, Reeves will see 10 to 20 bears on a good day.