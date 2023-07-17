The Carbon County Sheriff on Monday identified the Helena man killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beartooth Highway Saturday.

Eric Furman, 56, was killed while driving his Harley-Davidson FXSTS north on Highway 212 shortly after noon when he "negotiated a curve" and struck two Harley-Davidsons traveling south.

Furman had lived in Nevada but was currently living and working in the Helena area, said Sheriff Josh McQuillan.

The two southbound drivers, both 51 and from Billings, were taken to the Beartooth Billings Clinic hospital in Red Lodge along with a 48-year-old passenger who had been on one of the bikes, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Furman was also being taken to the hospital but died while in transit, according to the MHP.

Across the state, at least 85 people have been killed in vehicle crashes this year, according to data from Montana Highway Patrol, a slight increase compared to this same time in 2022. Impaired driving is suspected to be a factor in more than half of those crashes, per preliminary MHP investigations.

In Billings, four people have died in motorcycle accidents this year, the most recent on Friday in an accident on Mullowney Lane.