Exploring the history and adventure of paleontology in the Bighorn Basin will be the subject of a free talk on Aug. 3 at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming.

“Everyone knows there are fossils to be found in the West — especially Wyoming — but what sets the Bighorn Basin apart?” asks Paleontologist Jason Schein. “What is it that first drew scientists here in the 1800s, and what keeps them flocking to this region from around the world even today?”

Schein, whose current home is in Philadelphia, founded and leads the Elevation Science Institute, one of the many groups trying to learn about a future, warmer Earth by visiting the Bighorn Basin and studying its ancient inhabitants and environments.

Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q1dXhXn4RnCNfM6wF6L4Hw#/registration.

Schein will explain Elevation Science Institute’s own brand of citizen science — utilizing students, retirees, writers, teachers, bankers, and doctors from around the world who join scientists each summer to help find and excavate 150-million-year-old dinosaurs.

The talk also explores the connection fossils in this region have to the Founding Fathers and the history of paleontology in the New World.

Schein’s scientific research projects have led him across the globe, from Alabama to Montana and even to Argentinian Patagonia, to study an array of fascinating creatures, including modern echinoderms, ancient foraminifera, fish and turtles, mosasaurs and dinosaurs.