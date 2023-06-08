Another incident of tourists acting inappropriately around wildlife was announced on Thursday, this time in Grand Teton National Park where officials are seeking help tracking down two individuals.

On Sunday, June 4, at approximately 1 p.m., two individuals were seen approaching and touching a bison calf at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats in the park.

Anyone in the Elk Ranch Flats area on the afternoon of June 4 that has information that could help in this investigation, or if you know who these individuals are, call the park Tip Line at 307-739-3367. Anyone who sees harassment of wildlife in the park may also call the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 to report the incident.

Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring. In this case, the calf was successfully reunited with its herd, but in Yellowstone National Park a few weeks earlier a bison calf had to be euthanized after a man pulled it out of the Lamar River. The man was caught and fined.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, individuals picked up an elk calf, put it in their car and drove to the West Yellowstone police station.

The National Park Service asks everyone to follow these simple rules:

• Be alert for wildlife and keep a safe distance. Always maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from other wildlife. Use binoculars, a spotting scope, or a telephoto lens for a good view. Never position yourself between a female and offspring — mothers are very protective. Let wildlife thrive undisturbed. If your actions cause an animal to change their behavior, you are too close.

• Treat all wildlife with caution and respect as they are wild, unpredictable and can be dangerous. The safety of visitors and wildlife depends on everyone playing a critical role in being a steward for wildlife by giving them the space they need to thrive — their lives depend on it.

To watch wildlife safely:

• Do not tease, touch, frighten or intentionally disturb wildlife.

• Roadside viewing is popular, but please keep the road clear. Use pullouts or pull completely off the roadway with all four wheels to the right of the white line.

• It is illegal to feed any wildlife — birds, ground squirrels, bears, foxes, etc. Wildlife will depend on people for food, resulting in poor nutrition and aggressive behavior. If fed, any animal may become unhealthy, bite you, expose you to rabies, or need to be killed.

• To protect wildlife and visitors, the park may close key habitat areas to all travel. Some areas are temporarily closed and others have seasonal closures.