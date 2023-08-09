Dramatic scenery to the west of Cody, Wyoming, includes not only the natural rocky landscape and wild vistas, but significant manmade structures as well.

On Aug. 17 at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium, in the next talk in the popular “Local Lore with Bob Richard” series, the historian, author and photographer will discuss the Buffalo Bill Dam, Shoshone Canyon and Hayden’s Arch Bridge.

The program is free and open to the public.

The Local Lore series is hosted and coordinated by the Center’s McCracken Research Library and takes place every other month. The next talk on Oct. 19 takes a look at the history of early day western movies filmed in the Cody area.