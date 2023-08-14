BROADVIEW—The combine roared to life as Michelle Jones drove head-on into a golden sea of Montana winter wheat, the machine’s sharp teeth taking a first of a million bites from 1,500-acres that will keep the hulking John Deere trundling for at least a week.

This is a harvest like no other, a product of the wettest June that Jones has ever seen. She pauses for a moment to contemplate the bushels per acre in her fields, then offers an estimate with her best poker face.

“Better than expected,” she said. “Well above average.”

This year’s harvest is more small winnings scratch-ticket lottery than high stakes Texas Hold’em. Statewide, the crop yield is way up from the previous two drought challenged years, but wheat exports, the sales that butter Montana’s economic bread, are challenged.

The average yield for the state is likely to flirt with 50-bushels per acre, said Montana Wheat and Barley Committee Director Kent Kupfner. The yield is enough to generate 79.2 million bushels, that’s 20 million more bushels of winter wheat this year than last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Friday.

The crop is a sharp turnaround from the 31-bushels per acre in 2021, an historic drought year in which a grasshopper infestation chewed much of what remained down to the root in Eastern and north central Montana. Last year wasn’t much better, a 33-bushel yield for the state, with some Montana’s best grain counties still stuck in extreme drought.

The grasshoppers are still here, clinging to the hood as the SUV navigates the spring washouts carved into the two-track leading to Jones’ field. This area known as the Gooseneck is still June green.

Gooseneck Land and Cattle is the name of the Jones’ family farm, which she works with her husband and brother. All three of them come from families who farmed in this same area. Gooseneck Creek, which is usually a cracked mud bed by August, still has surface water in areas. In hayfields, cut round bales are spaced just a few yards apart, a good indicator of how thick this year’s grass has been.

There was no indication in May that 2023 would turn out to be so favorable. Farm fortunes in this southcentral part of the state are made or broken by rain in the second quarter of the year. Until June, things were looking bleak.

“You can survive a lot of dry months out here, but you can’t survive without moisture in April, May,” Jones said. “You need a wet fall month and everything else can be dry but not those months.”

June turned out to be one of the wettest on record according to the National Weather Service, 13 inches of rainfall, an inch shy of what Billings averages for precipitation in a year.

A remarkable 39% of Montana land made it to August with no signs of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. By comparison only 16% of the state wasn’t in some drought stage at this time a year ago. In August 2021, every square inch of Montana was in drought.

Wheat exports this crop year are challenging, said Kent Kupfner, executive director of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. The committee is part of the state Department of Agriculture and promotes the sale of Montana wheat and barley.

“Japan, Korea, Taiwan, your routine buyers are there,” Kupfner said. “The more price sensitive markets, like the Philippines, are not because of the weak Canadian dollar. Canada is trading at a 30 cent per bushel discount.”

It’s often said in wheat circles that wheat sales soften when the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies is strong, especially when the Canadian dollar is worth significantly less. Currently, the U.S. dollar is worth $1.34 Canadian.

Economists don’t see difference in currency values as giving grain from one country an advantage over another. There is an equilibrium that is reached quickly in the global trade, said Vince Smith, a long-time agriculture economist who lives in Bozeman. Wheat values posted this week by the Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission show Canadian wheat and U.S. wheat prices are similar when converted to a single currency. The difference maker is the shipping costs added to the invoice that the buyer agrees to pay.

Further complicating Montana’ wheat trade is the state’s abundance of low-protein grain, or ordinary wheat. High protein wheat has long been a Montana niche, particularly hard red spring wheat. If you have low protein flour and need to improve the characteristics of your dough, high-protein wheat is what’s blended in.

Rain, like the 13 inches that fell on Jones’ farm in June, isn’t protein’s friend. Rain drives up farmers’ wheat bushels per acre, which barring a heavy dose of nitrogen fertilizer, drives down protein levels. There are mountains of winter wheat piling up at grain elevators in Montana.

Winter wheat farmers were faced with a tough decision last fall about whether the fertilizer was worth it, Jones said. Montana was coming out of a rough 2022 crop year with high fertilizer prices and low yields for a second straight year. Many looked at the prospects of facing another tough crop year in 2023 and chose not to go big on nitrogen. Some turned to barley, which pays better for low protein, making the decision not to fertilize easier.

On Jones’ farm, 500 acres went into barley this year.