Chico Hot Springs Resort and ranch in Paradise Valley has sold to the Maryland-based DiamondRock Hospitality Company for $33 million, the company announced Wednesday.

Chico and the 748 acres that surround it has long been a favorite destination for Montanans and for visitors and residents of Paradise Valley. The resort, open year-round, is 35 miles north of Yellowstone National Park's Gardiner entrance.

DiamondRock acquired Chico Hot Springs from what the company described as "an individual owner-operator." Part of Chico's appeal to DiamondRock was its status as "an independent resort, completely unencumbered by brand and management agreements."

The resort itself sold for $27 million, which included the 117-room, 153-acre resort. The adjacent ranch, a 595-acre parcel purchased for approximately $6 million, "provides extensive on-site trails for hiking and horseback riding as well as potential for future expansion of the Resort or residential lot sales," DiamondRock said in its press release.

“Chico Hot Springs Resort is another example of DiamondRock’s leadership in identifying attractive investment opportunities that align with our focus on unique, leisure-oriented experiential hotels and resorts”, Mark W. Brugger, president and CEO of DiamondRock Hospitality Company said in statement.

“Acquiring owner-operated properties in unique markets often allows DiamondRock to achieve superior returns on high quality real estate. Moreover, Chico has numerous of the attractive attributes we target, such as durable cash flow, significant ROI opportunities, irreplaceable location, fee-simple and fully unencumbered by brand and management," he added.