Police have identified the climber killed by falling rocks on the Gardner Headwall on the Beartooth Highway.

The victim was 32-year-old Andrew Evans of Red Lodge, who is also a member of the Carbon County Search and Rescue team.

Rescuers responded Friday to a call about a climber who was stranded and injured about 400 feet from the headwall, the Park County Wyoming Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Tuesday.

Evans, who was wearing a protective helmet, was apparently hit on the head by falling rocks.

Rescue teams from both Wyoming and Montana responded.

“The crews worked diligently and professionally to reach the climber, unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries prior to their arrival,” the sheriff said.

An attempt was made to have a helicopter help in recovering the body, but one wasn’t available until the next morning.

“The decision was made to send in a ground team to transport the victim out via a rope/haul system,” the sheriff said. “The victim was carried to the parking lot area to meet the Park County Coroner’s Office.”

Park County Coroner Cody Gortmaker said the cause of death was from blunt force head trauma.