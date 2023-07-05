The Jefferson Valley is an excellent jumping off point for a variety of summer adventures. Over the coming weeks, I will detail several opportunities for hikers, campers, cyclists and boaters in the region.

Located south of Whitehall in southwestern Montana, the valley is easily accessed by Highway 41, which parallels the Jefferson River for about 27 miles to the small community of Twin Bridges. Here, the road forks and continues southwest, still on Highway 41, toward Dillon along the Beaverhead River. The other fork, Highway 287, runs southeast toward the towns of Sheridan and Alder along the Ruby River.

Bordering the valley are the Highland Mountains rising to the west, with the steep peaks of the Tobacco Root Mountains to the east. Both ranges – and the many roads, campgrounds and waters – are managed by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. These Forest Service workers are spread thin over 3.36 million acres of land, so help them out by taking good care of the countryside when you visit.

To start off your tour to the region, I recommend driving out of Whitehall south on Kountz Road. It gets a bit bumpy after the pavement ends, so make sure you have air in your spare tire. Something ate one of my truck tires along this route.

About 4 miles from downtown Whitehall’s main drag, Kountz Road runs into Point of Rocks Road. Turn right, west, and travel another 4 miles to a wide spot in the road’s corner and pull over. This overlook provides a great view of the valley looking south and west and up the Jefferson River, a perfect promontory to get a perspective for the countryside you are about to explore.

Giant groves of cottonwoods line the banks of the Jefferson River, much of which is surrounded by agricultural fields. To the west, there was still a smattering of snow clinging to the top of the Highland Mountains. Just off your left shoulder loom the Tobacco Roots.

From this starting point you can continue down the bumpy dirt road and reconnect with Highway 41. That will require a drive of another 5.4 miles to Loomont Lane, then a right turn onto Loomont for another 2 miles, and a right turn at Waterloo Road for another mile to reach the highway. Or turn around and get back to Whitehall. The choice is yours. Just take it slow in the rough spots.

Next week, I’ll tell you about a spot along the Point of Rocks Road that might prompt you to brave the gravel route.