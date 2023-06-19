The Carbon County sheriff’s sergeant involved in the death of two men near Roberts has been cleared of fault following a recent coroner’s inquest.

Montana state investigators testified during the two-day inquest that because of weather and other conditions that night the accident was unavoidable.

The officer involved, Sgt. Kelly Carrington, a shift supervisor and 12-year-veteran of the department, testified that he is still haunted by the accident. He described his memories of the deaths as “sheer impending hell every waking hour of the day.”

The accident occurred July 15 last year following the annual motorcycle rally in Red Lodge. The two victims, 45-year-old Jesse Beck of Rockvale and 52-year-old Darren Shull of Billings, left separately from the rally at about 10 p.m., Beck on a motorcycle and Shull in a car. Both headed north out of Red Lodge on Highway 212.

Near Roberts, Beck was apparently driving erratically and Shull called 911 to report him, according to testimony. At about the same time, Beck lost control of his motorcycle which went off the highway but left Beck unconscious and bleeding in the southbound lane.

Shull stopped and rendered aid to Beck while he updated the 911 dispatcher on the crash.

The night was dark and overcast, witnesses testified. Montana Highway Patrol and Carbon County Sheriff’s deputies were tied up on other accidents. As a shift supervisor, Carrington heard the 911 dispatch about the motorcycle accident and responded himself.

Because of the multiple accidents there was some confusion about exactly where the motorcycle had crashed and which jurisdiction had been dispatched to respond, witnesses testified.

Carrington in his police cruiser, with the lights and siren activated, sped toward the motorcycle accident at one point reaching a speed of 117 mph.

By the time Carrington saw Shull in the road with Beck, he had less than half a second to hit his brakes, according to testimony. He hit Shull going 113 mph.

Carrington at first thought he had hit a deer. But as he investigated he said he realized that “animals don’t wear jeans.” He reported the death to dispatch and had the highway shut down. After finding a boot and a shoe, he said he realized there were two victims.

Because an officer was involved in the death, outside law enforcement agencies took over the investigation. At a nearby medical clinic, a sample of blood was taken from Carrington to test for alcohol or drugs. None were found.

Carrington was on administrative leave during part of the investigation but has since returned to duty.