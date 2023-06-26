An Ashland man was killed early Monday morning when he rolled the truck he was driving outside Broadus on U.S. Highway 212.

Injured in the wreck was a 20-year-old man from Ekalaka, who was taken to a hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling west along Highway 212 at 3:27 a.m. in a Ford F250. The truck at some point drifted off the right side of the roadway, then immediately veered back onto the pavement, crossing the center line. The truck then veered right again, hitting the ditch on the side of the highway and rolling, where it came to rest upright on its wheels.

The truck was the only vehicle on the road, and MHP indicated speed may have played a factor in the accident. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The wreck killed the driver, who was dead when troopers arrived at the scene. The injured passenger was rushed to Rapid City.

MHP has not yet released their names.