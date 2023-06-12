Calvin Tohm had 48 hours to get to Gardiner when the Yellowstone floods of June last year hit. His goal: gather as much post-flood data as he could that could help prepare for future disasters.

The data found that resiliency in the face of disaster depends on community preparedness and building codes that are, in some experts’ opinions, deeply out of date.

Tohm was handpicked for a team of researchers mobilized by the National Science Foundation’s Geotechnical Extreme Events Reconnaissance, or GEER.

His adviser Bret Lingwall, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, was selected for the project and brought Tohm for support.

For a week following the floods, Lingwall, Tohm and the rest of the team scattered across Montana and Wyoming from their base in Gardiner. They used advanced equipment and drone technology to map out terrain and measure shifts in soil. They also gathered samples from disaster sites and took pictures of bridges and roads that had survived or failed in the floods.

Much of this data is used to figure out how to build roads, bridges and property that last longer, even in disasters.

The days were long, Tohm said, usually leaving Gardiner by 7 a.m., driving two hours to a disaster zone, spending eight to 10 hours collecting data, and getting home just in time to eat, sleep and do it all over again. As a then-24-year-old master’s student just about to defend his thesis, it was a lot to juggle, he said.

But, the payoff was worth it, he said, for both his academic career and the safety of communities moving forward. The field data would be contributing towards a disaster-resiliency motion that’s been in the minds of experts for years: building codes.

“We need to put heavier consideration into floodplains and how we determine them,” Tohm said. “We need to focus on how codes can be updated.”

Building codes refer to requirements of buildings to endure certain disaster events, and the codes are usually based on a physical location. Because some of Yellowstone County is on a 100-year flood plain, according to Yellowstone County’s website, buildings on the floodplain are constructed to endure a 100-year flood.

Except, the title of “100-year flood” can be misleading.

A 100-year flood event isn’t a flood that only occurs once every 100 years. It actually refers to an event that has a-one-in-100 chance of happening in any given year.

Though unlikely, there’s no cosmic rule that prevents a disaster from happening multiple years in a row or being worse than expected, Lingwall explained. That’s why places like Houston can experience three 500-year floods in three consecutive years.

A U.S. Geological Survey news release called the 2022 Yellowstone flood a 500-year event. It’s possible that the 100-year-flood building codes in the area, matched with a 500-year flood, resulted in the amount of destruction Montana and Wyoming saw, Lingwall said.

“The 100-year code was made a long time ago, back when people didn’t have the technology we have today,” Lindwall said. “It’s informed, but it’s not perfect.”

In short, current flood codes only prepare communities for the weakest “what if” scenario, Lindwall said. It would be smarter to build property with much more severe disasters in mind, so when a 500-year flood hits a 100-year floodplain, the community stands a better chance.

But changing the code system is a long, laborious task, Lindwall said. As a member of the Transportation Research Board, a nationwide group that meets in Washington, D.C., every year to provide insight on things like how roads should be built, he estimates disaster-based building codes to only be changed in the next eight to 12 years.

Code-makers need to consider community fragility and budget when making these decisions, Lindwall explained.

A community like Gardiner, which only has two accessible exits, may not have the budget or terrain to add a new exit road if a building code demanded it. At the same time, if both accessible exits are destroyed or blocked, such as what happened last year, it means the residents and any visiting tourists are trapped.

“There’s got to be consideration for what that community needs,” Lindwall said. “That’s why it’s best to put the skills in the community’s hands.”

And until a solution is found, community hands may be the most important tool to disaster recovery, Lindwall said. He said he was impressed when he saw how fast the residents of Montana and Wyoming were able to respond in the midst of the flood.

Sometimes, he’d arrive at a disaster location to gather data and find progress already in motion. When tourists were trapped in Gardiner, the townspeople had a “can do” attitude and spent most of their energy on helping tourists find a place to stay and eat, he said.

“In Montana and Wyoming, we have people who are used to picking up a shovel and going to work,” Lindwall said. “Not every place has as many people trained in survival and durability, so if they’re gone, they may not bounce back as fast.”

That’s why, before codes are changed, it’s important for towns to be talking about disaster plans, he said.

“When the time comes, the plans won’t always work,” he said. “But the process of making the plan, thinking about what you could do, is what will give people the skills to recover.”