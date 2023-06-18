The “for sale” advertisement for Dayle Hayes’ used purple-hued Subaru might read something like this one day, she mused.

“For sale, the Flying Blueberry. Driven X number of miles by old lady. Also, flew about 3 miles.”

Hayes’ vehicle was one of 23 helicoptered out from East Rosebud Lake last July. The vehicles, and their owners, were stranded after the road accessing the lake was washed out by historic flooding on June 12 and 13. A National Guard helicopter crew evacuated people shortly after the flood. Their cars had to wait a while longer.

Reflecting on the violent storm that washed out access to East Rosebud Lake, Teresa Erickson, president of the East Rosebud Lake Homeowners Association, recalled driving through the storm with her husband on a road that would soon be washed away. The anniversary of the deluge last week left her anxious.

“When we finally went back up, it was so hard to believe how much it had changed,” she said. “It’s shocking at first.”

She called the period after the flooding “high drama” as neighbors not at the lake were unsure if their treasured vacation spot was forever altered.

Year later

A year later, the roughly 70 owners of cabins in the small community of Alpine — as well as members of the public looking to camp or hike in the popular area known for its Beaten Path, Sylvan Lake and Granite Peak trails — still don’t have vehicle access to the lake, although construction has begun to repair the road. That will include the installation of a new bridge across East Rosebud Creek, which is awaiting assembly near Jimmy Joe Campground right now.

“They’re building the bridge on land and have big rollers to roll it across the water,” Hayes said after visiting the area recently.

Levi Thompson, of Libby-based Thompson Contracting, said construction of the bridge should begin on June 19. The heavy equipment needed to build roughly 2 miles of new road on the south side of the creek will begin moving dirt and rock about the same time.

“You couldn’t pick a more beautiful place to work,” he said.

A mile of road to the bridge, past the campground to the creek, has already been “roughed in,” Thompson added. The goal for his crew is to be done by the end of July.

“Everyone I know from the lake is eager for them to get this done,” Hayes said. “But how long it takes, who knows? I’ve heard wild rumors.”

Erickson said, “The word for the day is patience. We have to give kudos to the Forest Service, they’ve had a lot to deal with.”

Road work

The work is part of the $22.8 million authorized from Federal Disaster Relief funds provided to the Custer Gallatin National Forest for transportation system repairs through the Emergency Repair of Federally Owned Roads program. In the Beartooth Ranger District, a portion of the funding has already gone to rebuild the Main Fork Rock Creek and West Fork Rock Creek roads and bridges, which are open now. Nearly $17 million will go to recreation-related facilitates, trails, trail bridges and watershed-related work on the forest.

On the Stillwater River south of Nye, construction is underway to repair a washed out portion of Highway 419. The road, which travels past the Stillwater Mine, is the main access to the Custer Gallatin National Forest in that area, including the Stillwater River hiking trail, Woodbine Campground and Woodbine Falls.

The highway was seriously eroded at a bend in the Stillwater River, which crested at 11 feet last June, 3.5 feet above flood stage. The washout closed the mine for seven weeks, reportedly costing the company $100 million. A temporary road to the mine was built to restore access, but was not opened to the public.

‘Surreal’

Some residents, including Hayes, have hiked the roughly 3 miles in to the community of Alpine to check on their cabins and see the damage the flood has wrought. Hayes hoofed in last September on a brutally hot day, accentuated by the rocky route reflecting the sun’s rays. The usual bustle of cabin owners, their vehicles and tourists was absent. In their place, moose had settled in. Along the lake, vegetation and trees washed down the canyon by the flood lay pungently rotting.

Because of the community’s remote location at the base of the Beartooth Mountains, most cabin owners only visit in the summer. Depending on when the road is finished, this could be a lost season for many annual vacationers.

“They’ve had to reorient their summer vacations,” Hayes said, herself included. “When they do open it, there will probably be a line of cars waiting to get in.”

Erickson agreed. “I think a lot of people are excited about getting back in this fall. If we do, we might have a big party.”

Nature

Erickson has not revisited her family’s cabin at East Rosebud Lake yet this year, although she went in last fall.

“There were more animals than people,” she said, adding that although much was the same, other parts of the mountain lake area were “radically different,” such as where Armstrong Creek had spread across the hillside, dislodging huge boulders and emphasizing the power of the storm’s rushing waters. Water also still flowed under some cabins where the stream had jumped its former banks, creating new rivulets.

The region has suffered through previous disasters, including two wildland fires, the most recent in 1996. Hayes joked last year she was expecting a plague of locusts. Erickson said an earthquake wouldn’t be surprising for the next disaster on the playlist and still expects boulders loosened by last year’s storm to come tumbling downhill.

“When you have a place nestled in the wild, you have to accept what nature deals out,” Erickson said.