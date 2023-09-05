Montanans with student loan debt are gravitating to a new income-based repayment plan as a four-year holiday on loan collection ends.

The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday identified at least 13,800 early Montana enrollees in the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE Plan, which adjusts monthly amounts owed based on borrower’s income and keeps unpaid interest from adding to the balance owed.

Roughly 84% of first-time, full-time students in the Montana University System, students with state residency, receive financial aid, $5,604 on average in the 2021-2022 school year, according to MUS. Loan amounts for bachelor’s degree recipients averaged $14,806 for 2022 graduates, with about 58% graduating with debt.

SAVE is President Joe Biden’s response to a June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which struck down the president’s plant to forgive up to $20,000 in individual student loan debt. Interest, which hadn’t been accruing on loans for the past 42 months begins adding up this month. Loan payments resume in October. President Donald Trump suspended interest accrual and monthly payments in March 2020, a practice Biden extended.

“Since it became clear that we were returning to repayment on student debt, the department has been in touch with 43 million borrowers who are no longer benefitting from the pause on interest, and more than 28 million borrowers who are returning to repayment,” James Kvaal, Department of Education undersecretary, said in a Tuesday press call. “Since July, we sent more than 130 million emails and 8 million text messages to borrowers about the resources and tools available to support them.”

Low-income borrowers benefit most from the SAVE Plan. A single person earning less than $15 an hour, or $32,800 a year, makes no payments under the SAVE plan. That income threshold rises with family size. A borrower supporting a family of four can earn $67,500 a year with no student loan repayment requirement. The same income adjustment should save borrowers above the income thresholds at least $1,000 a year. A single person earning $50,000 a year would pay a minimum of $143 a month, while a single parent of one child earning the same amount would pay $47. The information is provided by the Department of Education.

The minimum monthly payments are sharply reduced from those of a previous program known as REPAYE. A borrower enrolled in REPAYE earning $38,000 a year would owe a minimum monthly payment of $134. Under the SAVE, that minimum monthly amount is $43 for the same borrower.

REPAYE was the program in place when interest accrual and monthly payments were suspected in March 2020. The earliest SAVE enrollees are borrowers who were converted from REPAYE to SAVE before mid-August.

There are also new forgiveness periods. Loans with an original principal balance of $14,000 are forgiven after 12 years of payment. Interest left unpaid at the end of the term is forgiven.

"The SAVE plan also ensures that if you're making payments you will not go deeper into debt," Kvaal said. "And that is one problem we hear from a lot of borrowers today, that due to unpaid interest they owe more than they originally borrowed. At the end of the repayment term, any remaining balance is forgiven if your income was not sufficient to fully pay off them off.