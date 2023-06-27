By Tuesday morning, workers had removed one of the 10 rail cars that had plunged into the Yellowstone River Saturday when a railroad trestle collapsed near Reed Point.

The tanker car lifted out of the water by a crane had contained asphalt. Five other cars that had contained asphalt remain in the river, along with three that were carrying molten sulfur. The 10th car was a hopper containing scrap metal.

It hasn’t been stated publicly how much of the contents of the 30,000-gallon tank cars had been released into the river.

Emergency officials in Stillwater County have said both the asphalt and the molten sulfur solidified quickly when exposed to cold water of the river.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency, which is part of the Unified Command coordinating the cleanup, said Monday that globs of asphalt had been spotted going ashore downriver.

The train crashed into the river at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported. The train and the rail line are operated by Montana Rail Link which will bear the cost of cleanup and repair.

Seven other train cars derailed but didn’t go in the river, including two that rolled down a 20-foot embankment. Two of the derailed cars contained highly toxic sodium hydrosulfide, but didn’t rupture in the crash. The contents of those cars has been removed and shipped to another site, the EPA said in a press statement Monday evening.

A public meeting regarding the derailment and response will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Columbus high school gym, 433 N. 3rd Street. Columbus is about 18 miles downstream from the crash site.

Cleanup workers in boats are patrolling the river between the derailment site and Pompeys Pillar 90 miles downstream, the EPA said Tuesday.

“This solid waste is not water soluble and is not anticipated to impact water quality,” the EPA’s spokesperson Beth Archer said. “Assessment will take place today (Tuesday) to evaluate the presence of asphalt material on streambanks, the water surface, the riverbed, and within the water column.”

Work is also underway to begin disassembling the west segment of the fallen bridge to allow better access for crews to assess and remove the remaining cars. Riprap is being brought on site to construct a causeway to assist car assessment and removal, Archer said.

Montana Rail Link has set up an email, rpderailment@mtrail.com, for the public to report any sighting or impacts that they observe pertaining to the release of asphalt or molten sulfur in the river.

Water quality testing is being done daily at 10 downstream locations and at one upstream reference location. “Results so far show no detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons and downstream sulfur levels that are consistent with the upstream sampling location,” Archer said. “At this time, there are no known risks to public drinking water or private drinking water wells.”

A temporary and localized sheen was observed on the western bank of the river immediately downstream from the remaining cars. The EPA said it is believed that the sheen was a result of the removal of the initial asphalt car from the river or the equipment brought in to remove the tank.

“We are taking proactive measures to deploy boom to reduce downstream impacts,” the EPA spokesperson said.