Fort Peck Reservoir climbed almost 4 feet in May thanks to warm temperatures in the upper Missouri River Basin that led to an early melt of mountain snowpack.

May runoff for the basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 4.9 million acre-feet, 144% of average, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ monthly update.

“With much of the mountain snowpack already melted, the basin will need additional rainfall to continue the trend of above-average runoff,” said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City is 26.8 MAF, 104% of average, and about the same as last month’s forecast. While portions of the basin received above-normal rainfall, precipitation was below normal over most of the basin during May.

“The precipitation during the month of May provided some relief to the western half of the basin, but the drought continues to worsen in other areas,” Remus said. “There is some level of drought present in every state with the worst conditions in Nebraska and Kansas.”

In contrast, recent rains have lessened drought conditions in Montana. Whereas last year at this time almost 95% of the state was abnormally dry, this year that applies to only half the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. No portion of the state is in extreme drought, and less than 3% is in severe drought, compared to 49% at this time last year.

At reservoirs managed by the Corps along the upper Missouri, system storage is currently 52.6 MAF, 3.5 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone. During May, system storage increased 2.5 MAF.

As of June 1, only 16% of the annual peak snowpack remained in the reach above Fort Peck Dam, and 13% of the annual peak remained in the Fort Peck Dam to Garrison Dam reach. The mountain snowpack peaked above Fort Peck on April 24 at 117% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach peaked on April 6 at 109% of average. Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 17.

The elevation of Fort Peck’s lake level hit 2,226.76 feet on Tuesday and is expected to climb to 2,228.1 by the end of the month. That’s enough water to wet the bottom of all of the reservoir’s boat ramps except Hell Creek State Park Marina, where the bottom of the ramp starts at 2,229.

Average releases from Fort Peck Dam last month were 7,300 cubic feet per second. That will be boosted to 9,000 cfs and held through mid-September.

Inflows to the reservoir from the Missouri River, as measured at Landusky, was 23,100 cfs, about 6,300 cfs above average for this time of year. The Musselshell River was pumping in 3,770 cfs as measured at Mosby, way above the 308 cfs that is normal for the date.

Farther upstream along the Missouri, Canyon Ferry Reservoir near Helena has also seen a steep climb in its water to an elevation of 3,795 feet. That’s 13 feet higher than at this time last year and all of the boat ramps are under water.

On Bighorn Reservoir along the Wyoming-Montana border, the lake has risen to an elevation of 3,631 feet, which is almost 90% full. All three boat launches on the reservoir are all usable.