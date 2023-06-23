State and federal agencies have proposed a third alternative suggesting modifications to a plan for tailings storage at the East Boulder Mine.

The recommendation is contained in a newly released draft environmental impact statement jointly written by the Custer Gallatin National Forest, Yellowstone Ranger District and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. The nearly 700-page document can be found online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61385.

Those interested are encouraged to submit comments or attend an upcoming meeting set for July 12 at the Big Timber library at 6 p.m.

The plan addresses the Stillwater Mining Co.’s request to construct tailings storage facilities at Lewis Gulch and Dry Fork at the head of the East Boulder River drainage. The mine has produced platinum group metals from the East Boulder Mine in Sweet Grass County since 2001.

The other alternatives include no action, meaning the mine would have to halt mining by 2025 when current storage capacity is filled. Alternative two would allow the proposed waste rock storage facility expansion across 167 acres, allowing the mine to operate for another 11 to 14 years past 2025. The third alternative, created by the agencies, would allow a larger footprint for the tailings at 180 acres, but would also require contouring of the slopes to help slow storm water runoff. In addition, the company would have to revisit the sizing of storm water channels prior to closing the mine.

Some downstream landowners have been vocal in opposing the mining company's planned expansion, focusing their concerns on a possible tailings dam failure.

Written comments on the proposed project will be taken for 45 days. They can be submitted electronically through the Forest Service website (click on “Comment/Object on Project”): https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61385. Acceptable formats for electronic comments are text or HTML email, Adobe Portable Document Format, or formats viewable in Microsoft Word (such as .doc or .docx).