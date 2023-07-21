Cleanup crews are on the scene of a train derailment on the Hi-Line Friday about five miles east of Havre.

The BNSF train derailed just after 6 p.m. and was carrying shipping containers stacked two high. Some of the containers broke open on impact and spilled their contents. As many as 20 railcars tipped over, said one witness.

Train hazmat crews have responded to inspect and mitigate the contents of some of the containers.

The derailment comes about one month after a Montana Rail Link train derailed on a bridge over the Yellowstone River near Reed Point sending 10 tanker cars containing liquid asphalt and sulfur into the river. Clean-up crews continue daily working downriver to pick up patches of gooey asphalt on riverbanks and islands.