It wasn’t much to look at, the seed from which Joseph Nigro’s 1,400-pound pumpkin sprung. You could have dropped it in a bag of those pumpkin snacks sold at the local grocery and lost it in the mix.

But Nigro knew he had something special, a sleeper of sorts. The world of competitive pumpkining it turns out is more Kentucky Derby than spiced latte. Genetics are everything and Nigro’s little seed had come from a thoroughbred — the 2019 Connecticut champ, an orange, one-ton beast.

“My buddy's father, my buddy from Massachusetts, he grows the 1,900-pound pumpkins, 1,800-pound pumpkins,” said Nigro, who works in insurance. “There’s a Great Pumpkin Commonwealth. There are auctions that they put on. And he's actually the guy that kind of sends the seeds out and collects the seeds for the auction. For the last three years, he's basically been sending me the best seeds in the world.”

The commonwealth is the Boone and Crocket of giant vegetable recordkeeping. Squash, tomatoes, watermelon. There are rules and official locations for weighing.

Nigro thinks his pumpkin will set a Montana record. The current pumpkin record for Montana is 1,258 pounds set by Mike Cotter of Fairview in 2022. That pumpkin was weighed at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival in Rapid City, South Dakota, which is where Nigro will travel next week.

The Case implement dealer near Nigro’s pumpkin patch will drive over with a forklift to load the pumpkin on the flatbed trailer.

Right up until the pumpkin tips the scale, Nigro will be pulling out all the stops to keep the pumpkin from cracking or spoiling. A deep crack disqualifies a pumpkin automatically. There is already a small crack in the stem of Nigro’s pumpkin, a result of some heavy rain a few weeks ago that caused the pumpkin to take on too much water and split.

The split in the coffee-can-sized stem is packed with fungicide to ward off rot. Two fans whir at either end of the pumpkin, one for the stem, the other for the blossom end. The blossom end of pumpkins is known for spoiling, Nigro said.

Reeling in a winner when fall arrives is not unlike trying to bring a whale to shore with a Zebco rod. Dry mildew starts to settle on the leaves, which are starting to fade in the shorter days and cooler nights. The once-green stems that spread 500 square feet across Nigro’s yard to draw nutrients for the pumpkin are now turning woody. A frost nibbling at the pumpkin’s supporting leaves could bring the season to an abrupt end.

Nigro knows the agony of defeat. Two years ago, his first giant pumpkin developed a disqualifying crack.

“I left for a wedding in Massachusetts. I had someone just watching and I just kind of had them monitor it. The sprinklers were going 24/7 and I didn't have them shut the sprinkler off. And it dumped rain on us for two days straight,” Nigro said. “I could have given better directions, but it was my fault. You basically can't go on vacation when you're pumpkining.”

The anticipated fall weigh off of 2021 turned into a wake at the Yellowstone County Landfill where Nigro delivered the pumpkin in pieces. He sat in the truck as the county worker at the scales shouted “953 pounds.”

Last year, Nigro’s pumpkin surpassed 554 pounds, not what he’d hoped for. One of Lockwood’s many deer took a couple bites of the pumpkin, after which the plant never recovered.

There are no sure bets in pumpkining, Nigro explained. Yes, there’s nature at its best in the genetics of a good seed, one that comes from a champion that also came from champions. But there’s nurture, too. Nigro starts his pumpkins indoors in April, then brings them out to the garden in May; the plant doesn’t look like much, kind of floppy and in need of sun.

There isn’t much action in the plant until late June or July, Nigro said, because the nighttime temperatures are too cold. Some competitors will use heat pads to keep the June soil from cooling down too much at night. Nigro doesn’t do that.

In July the pumpkin takes off with surprising growth, Nigro said he feels a little bit like Jack in “Jack and the Bean Stalk” because the overnight growth becomes alarming in midsummer. By then, Nigro has spent weeks plucking the female flowers from the plant, so its energy goes to a single pumpkin. He feeds the pumpkin 30 gallons of fertilizer daily as the plant consumes 50 to 100 gallons of water daily.

“The growth gets the fastest from day 20, after pollination, to day 40. So, at about day 25 every time, every day you wake up, it's like Jack in the Beanstalk. It's the most ridiculous thing. it will grow 35 pounds in a day and it's only a 300 pumpkin then. So that's more than 10% it grows,” Nigro said. “It's amazing when you see it like that. Today, I couldn't tell the 10 pounds it gained today. It's just another lump on it at this point. But yeah, about a month into the growth it is the most amazing thing to wake up to and take pictures of. It's great.”

The trick is to water the pumpkin enough to help it reach maximum size, but not so much that it cracks. Nigro spends hours training the vines to curve around the growing area for the giant pumpkin, so they don’t get crushed. He takes the main vine supporting the vegetable and runs it out 14 feet from the primary root, so the pumpkin has room to expand. Every flower on the plant comes with a new leaf and a root. With the flower pulled, the roots become a massive network of plumbing to the prize vegetable.

Currently the plant supporting the pumpkin spans 500 square feet, but as the pumpkin reaches a tipping point, Nigro starts removing roots and leaves so the vegetable doesn’t over feed.

On day 70, the pumpkin weighed 1,311 pounds. Nigro expects the pumpkin will weigh 1,400 pounds when he reaches Rapid City. Thursday the vegetable was 15 feet, 5 inches around.

“Win or lose, I'm going to bring it to the Laurel Pumpkin Patch. They're cool people. I asked him the other day, and they were like, yeah, that'd be cool. They're going to have it for people to come gawk at while they're picking pumpkins,” Nigro said. “But then I'm going pick the seeds out of it when it's ready, when everything's done with and I'll be using the seeds and giving seeds away, or whatever.”