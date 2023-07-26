Coal ash cleanup is progressing at Colstrip Power Plant, though inflation is pushing costs upward, according to state environmental officials.

Offering a cleanup update Tuesday, the Montana Department of Environmental quality said there were signs of some, but not all, “capture wells” trapping more ground water pollution. Other wells intended to flush water through the contaminated region were beginning to show lower pollution levels.

Years in planning, the cleanup effort is expected to take decades. DEQ has estimated the high end of the cleanup costs at $700 million. The state holds $304 million in bonds posted by the power plant’s five owners.

Inflation has pushed costs upward, said Sarah Seitz, DEQ environmental project officer, but the work continues.

There were some materials that went up, in Talen’s estimate, by 20%, 30%, Seitz said.

"There were labor costs that went up in some of that,” she added. “So, their costs reflect those increases that they're seeing and they reflect actual bids that they get from people. So yes, the costs are going up because of inflation. Materials are going up because of inflation.”

The state hasn’t adjusted the discounted rate for cleanup bonding established in 2018.

Work also continued uninterrupted through Talen's 2022 bankruptcy, according to DEQ.

A coal ash cleanup plan has been more than a decade in the making. The sprawling pond complex, which once served four coal-fired generators until the closure of two in 2020, involves nine waste ponds. It’s estimated that the complex has leaked 200 million gallons of contaminated water into the ground every year for more than 30 years. One day’s leakage equals an Olympic-sized swimming pool’s worth of contaminants, including heavy metals, boron, sulfates, selenium — pollutants known to cause liver, kidney, brain and testicle damage.

The Colstrip community and its namesake power plant draw water from the Yellowstone River some 30 miles away.

The 1,480-Megawatt power plant is no longer storing its coal combustible residuals wet. Rather, the particles are reduced into a paste and pressed dry for storage.

Tuesday, Seitz said that plant operator Talen Energy has chosen to completely remove the ash from bottom ash ponds previously serving Colstrip Units 1 and 2. That pollution will now be stored dry in an onsite landfill at least five feet removed from groundwater.

Bottom ash consists of coarse particles too big to be carried up into smokestacks. This heavy ash collects in the bottom of the coal furnace. Lead, mercury, cadmium and uranium—all presenting cancer and respiratory risks—are commonly found in bottom ash, the EPA reports.

Unknown in the cleanup requirements are what new EPA coal ash rules will mean for the area. The EPA recently visited the site for a few days. DEQ has offered to share all of its site records with EPA but wasn’t sure what the federal agency intended to do next.

Power plant owners liable for the cleanup are Texas-based Talen, Washington-based utilities Puget Sound Energy and Avista Corp., Oregon utilities Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp, and NorthWestern Energy, Montana’s largest utility.

Both Talen and NorthWestern plan to increase their ownership shares in the power plant as the Washington utilities exit at the end of 2025. Puget and Avista plan to keep their cleanup obligations post-exit while giving their power plant shares away.