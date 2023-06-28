A federal judge has blocked two new Montana laws intended to stop public challenges to coal mine permits.

Justice Brian Morris put a 210-day pause on the laws so that federal agencies can determine whether the Montana Legislature’s work is inconsistent with federal surface mining, clean air, and clean water laws. Review by federal agencies is not only common, but required.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Citizens for Clean Energy, Montana Environmental Information Center, Sierra Club and Wildearth Guardians.

The Legislature’s Republican majority had intended Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality to act upon the laws immediately.

At issue are two laws largely crafted by coal lobbyists. House Bill 576 rewrote Montana’s legal definition of material damage so that it no longer applied to violations of water quality standards. The lawmakers gave HB 576 a reach-back provision in order to undo a recent court decision that affirmed the state obligation to protect water quality standards when issuing mine permits. The bill passed out of the Legislature May 1 on party line votes and was signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte May 19.

The second law, passed as Senate Bill 392, makes it more expensive for the public to challenge government decisions about mine permits. The bill obligates permit challengers to pay the legal fees of mining companies if the challenge fails. The obligation to pay legal fees had previously been limited to cases that the court determined were brought in bad faith. Great Falls Republican and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick sponsored the bill.

In the cases of both bills, the record of correspondence during the drafting of the bills showed coal lobbyists amending the bills into shape ahead of legislators picking them up for introduction.

State permitting decisions for Rosebud Mine, which feeds Colstrip Power Plant and Bull Mountain Mine, the state's largest coal exporter are at the heart of the legislation.

There are early indications that the bills don’t line up with federal laws. The state requirement that the laws take hold immediately violates the federal Surface Mining Act.

The Department of Environmental Quality told lawmakers in public hearings that SB 392 appeared to violate the Surface Mining Act.

In the legislative hearings, opponents to SB 392 said the threat of being bankrupted by legal fees would prevent the public from challenging government decisions, which is a right protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

There were several legislative bills passed during the 2023 legislative session intended to thwart legal challenges to mines and power plants, while also preventing cities from promoting the use of renewable energy. At least three lawsuits now center on whether the Legislature’s work violates the U.S. or state constitutions.