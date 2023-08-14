Elsie Arntzen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, is exploring a U.S. House run in Montana’s Eastern district, provided incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale doesn’t seek a third term.

The Billings Republican posted her intention on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Arntzen’s exploratory committee is also soliciting donations on Win Red, a Republican donation app.

A 2024 candidacy wouldn’t be Arntzen’s first U.S. House campaign. She was a Republican primary candidate for Montana’s at-large seat in a crowded 2014 field that included U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, former Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, Drew Turiano and Rosendale. Arntzen finished fourth in the primary, just behind Rosendale. Zinke, who now represents Montana’s Western District, won the 2014 general election.

“Elsie Arntzen has been a resilient champion for Montana’s parents and families throughout her eight years as superintendent of Public Instruction” exploratory committee spokesman Sam Rubino said in the announcement. “We have been fortunate to have rock-solid conservative representation in Rep. Rosendale; Arntzen is committed to building upon that legacy should Rosendale toss his hat in the ring for U.S. Senate.”

The exploratory committee would fold if Rosendale sought reelection to the House.

Meanwhile, Politico reports that Rosendale is prepared to play primary election spoiler to newcomer Tim Sheehy, the U.S. Senate candidate favored by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Mitch McConnell. Rosendale has hired a high-profile fundraiser with ties to Donald Trump and losing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Rosendale was the unsuccessful Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in 2018. That year, Rosendale had Donald Trump barnstorming for his campaign and the financial backing of the dark money super PAC Club For Growth.

Rosendale's latest Senate plans took a hit when Trump decided to make no endorsement in the Montana Republican primary — this after endorsing Rosendale in the U.S. House primary in 2022. And Club For Growth announced it wouldn't back Rosendale in a primary Senate race, either.

Other Republicans expressing interest in replacing Rosendale include State Auditor Troy Downing and Montana Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci.

An elementary school teacher by profession, Arntzen became the first Montana Republican in 28 years to be elected state superintendent of public instruction. Now in her seventh year as superintendent, Arntzen is prevented from reelection by term limits.

Arntzen was previously a state legislator for 12 years.