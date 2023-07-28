A 39-year-old Billings man was freed from state custody on Friday after a District Court judge vowed to overturn his 2016 conviction.

Joseph Jefferson-Dust, now relieved of his obligations to the state probation agency, could hardly stand still in the Yellowstone County Courthouse hallway after the hearing.

"I feel like I'm finally able to breathe after seven or eight years, or however long it was," he said.

Edwina Beaumont, Jefferson-Dust's grandmother, looked at a reporter and clarified by holding up seven fingers: Seven hard-fought years her grandson has maintained his innocence, often at his own peril.

"Like all of us, seeing all of us this, I'm just glad it's coming to an end," said Jefferson-Dust's mother, Lydia Big Man.

A 9-year-old girl accused Jefferson-Dust of sexual assault in 2015, although recent court documents have shown the girl was prodded by her father to do so, perhaps in part because he held a contempt for Native Americans. Jefferson-Dust is a member of the Crow Tribe.

In late 2016 Jefferson-Dust, staring down a possible 100-year prison sentence, entered a "no contest" plea to the lesser charge of reckless endangerment, and was sentenced to 10 years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections. In the following years, Jefferson-Dust lived in a revolving door of probation violations and jail time — not for committing new crimes, but for breaching the rules of probation.

His accuser, however, recanted her allegations in 2020 in an interview with the local public defender's office. Lee Newspapers earlier this year chronicled how that recantation sat idle in an overworked and under-resourced public defense office for 13 months before it saw the light of day. The county prosecutor's office eventually uncovered the recantation through an entirely unrelated case.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Brett Linnewebber, however, took aim at a different dimension of the investigation into the allegations against Jefferson-Dust. After an eight-month review of the prosecutor's case file against Jefferson-Dust, Linnewebber said Friday questions put to his accuser by an investigator had been misleading and would have been thrown out at trial. Investigators discredited some of her answers, and appeared to reward her for giving different answers, Linnewebber said.

And for reasons not made clear in Friday's hearing, the girlfriend of the girl's father who urged the accusations had been present during the interview, rather than her own mother.

"This was not designed to get at the truth," Linnewebber said.

Linnewebber said Friday he intends to overturn Jefferson-Dust's conviction, but sought additional briefing after the hearing to determine whether that ruling should dismiss the criminal case outright or order a new trial. In the case of the latter, Linnewebber and Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito both concurred the prosecutor's office would be ethically required to dismiss the case.

Caiti Carpenter, legal director at the Montana Innocence Project who represented Jefferson-Dust on the case with Billings attorney Jacob Dillon, called the final procedural steps a difference without a distinction.

"We’re very pleased with the courts direction today in removing the conditions of probation and parole from Joe and we look forward to his conviction being fully overturned," Carpenter said after the hearing.

Jefferson-Dust had been sent to jail on a probation violation once for simply refusing to take accountability for the crime he did not commit in sex offender therapy he did not need. He was once in violation for attending the Crow Fair because of prohibitions on attending events where children are present. On Friday, he was excited about attending this year's event to celebrate his culture with his family without crossing authorities.

"That weight (on your shoulders) that they talk about, that is real," he said after the hearing. "I'm just looking forward to getting back to the things I missed out, family stuff."

The Office of the State Public Defender, too, is in a better place these days, agency director Scott Schandelson told state lawmakers earlier this week. The Legislature in May approved eight more full-time positions for the agency, four of which are allocated to the Billings office and already staffed. In the meantime, the agency has shifted to guarding staff attorneys' caseload limits, preventing burnout or, at least, slowing turnover in the last 12 months, and raised pay for entry-level staff.

The agency has precisely as many commitments from graduating law school students as it does current vacancies in the agency, Schandelson told legislators. Assuming each of them pass the upcoming bar exam, "We will be as fully staffed as the agency has ever been," Schandelson said. "We are very excited about that."