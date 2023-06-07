The U.S. Senate confirmed Craig Anderson's nomination for Montana U.S. Marshal on Wednesday. Anderson was the sheriff of Dawson County from 2003 to 2014. He was a 24-year probation officer before that and a longtime member of the Montana Board of Crime Control.

“Keeping Montanans safe is my top priority in the United States Senate, and our state just got safer with the confirmation of Craig Anderson as Montana’s next U.S. Marshal. Over his long law enforcement career, Craig has shown an unwavering dedication to public safety, and his experience on the ground in Eastern Montana shows he’s the right person to oversee operations of the U.S. Marshals Service in the Treasure State. The Marshal Service is key to keeping rural communities safe, and I have no doubt that Craig will do right by Montana communities.”