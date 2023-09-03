Montana’s Medicaid providers are still waiting to see the fruits of an historic investment that legislators voted into law earlier this year.

Lawmakers directed more than $330 million in state and federal funds to boost Medicaid reimbursement rates during the 2023 session. But, an unprecedented, month-long delay in transmitting the state budget bill to the governor for final authorization in May has culminated in a two-month lag in distributing the new funds.

Appropriations in the state budget are typically implemented on July 1, the start of the new fiscal year. Now, the increased rates won't make it to providers until Sept. 8, according to health department officials.

In the meantime, providers operating on shoestring budgets are closely monitoring their cash flow until the new rates hit in September, said Matt Bugni, CEO of AWARE, a mental health provider for children and adults with complex, long-term care needs.

“We’re dipping into cash reserves for now,” Bugni said. “We’re hoping the retroactive payments from the state will be fairly streamlined.”

In 2023, four of AWARE's therapeutic group homes closed due to financial challenges tied closely to insufficient Medicaid reimbursement rates, the fixed amount the state will reimburse providers for services delivered to Medicaid patients. Montana Medicaid, the public health insurance in the state, is typically reserved for low income individuals or those with disabilities.

The reimbursement rate has failed to cover the cost of services for years, but the additional strain from the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many providers over the edge. Hundreds of long-term care beds have closed in recent years, 11 rural nursing homes ended operations in 2022, and psychiatric services shuttered their doors throughout the state.

Medicaid providers and advocates gave countless hours of testimony during the 2023 legislative session, where they asked lawmakers to fully fund the rates to meet the recommendations of a state-commissioned study.

Providers anxiously waited for a month before the budget bill made it to the governor, worried that their funding could be vetoed. When the bill was signed, they celebrated their hard fought battle, but now some are hanging on by a thread until the new rates kick in.

Long-term care providers often turn to Rose Hughes, director of the Montana Healthcare Association, for updates in situations like this. Hughes spent many hours during the session this year where she lobbied for long-term care legislation.

"Providers are anxious, they’re waiting to access those dollars. Some of them are using lines of credit to pay their bills," Hughes said. "The lack of urgency in getting the bill to the governor's desk has caused a full month's delay in getting the funds appropriated by the legislation into the hands of the providers who desperately need this help."

Senior care facilities across the state continue to struggle with staffing shortages and are still turning away Montanans who need care, Hughes added.

"The rate increases were supposed to help with this, but the funding still isn't available," she said.

Retroactive reimbursements

The state will retroactively reimburse Medicaid providers at the new rate for services delivered in the interim, but processing those payments is expected to take several months, according to Jon Ebelt, communications director for the state health department.

For a majority of providers, the health department will reprocess claims and pay the difference between the new and old rate. However, there will be certain provider groups that will need to re-submit bills for the services that were paid at the old rate in order to get the new rate retroactive to July 1.

“(The department) will communicate to providers over the next week regarding the process of claim adjustments for claims already paid with a date of service of July 1st forward,” Ebelt said.

Neither Bugni nor other providers interviewed by The Gazette were aware of the changes.

The state health department began the administrative rule-making process as soon as the state budget was signed by the governor, Ebelt said.

“We moved as quickly as possible,” Ebelt said.

Before work can begin on implementing the budget, the bill must be signed by the House Speaker and the Senate president. From there, the bill goes to the governor’s desk for final approval.

The hold-up for the new rates is attributed to a month-long delay in getting the state budget bill ratified by the President of the Senate, Jason Ellsworth, in May.

Bill tracking on the Montana Legislature website indicated the bill was returned from enrolling after five days, a process every bill goes through where staff correct any errors.

House Speaker Matt Regier inked the document within four days after enrolling, dated May 12 on the signature page. Ellsworth’s signature is dated as June 12, exactly one month later.

A flurry of news reports scrutinized the delay and raised alarm bells as legislators offered up suggestions for vetoes.

While Montanans anxiously waited for Ellsworth to sign, a Republican spokesperson said bills were being spaced out to avoid an onslaught of documents going to the governor all at once, the Montana Free Press reported.

This 30-day delay in ratifying the most significant bill of the session may be unprecedented, according to past state legislators.

Former legislator Jessica Karjala said the division among Montana Republicans likely contributed to the bill being stalled, and added that lawmakers are not being accountable to Montana voters. Karjala, a Democrat, also said that there is an issue of competency among some lawmakers.

“You can’t play chicken on the taxpayer’s dollar. There are people’s lives on the line,” she said.

Ellsworth responds

Now, about three months later, Ellsworth’s explanation for the delay has changed.

“After the (conclusion of the session) I’m not on the clock anymore. I don’t get paid for that time, so I was probably out of town,” Ellsworth said.

He pulled up his calendar to refresh his memory. After the session ended on Tuesday, May 2, Ellsworth stayed in Helena briefly to tie up loose ends before heading back home to Hamilton.

From May 17 to 20, he went to San Diego for business and then on May 22 he flew to Minnesota to pick up his new truck. Over Memorial Day weekend he went fishing in Helena.

Ellsworth returned to the state capitol when legislative meetings started back up on June 8, and then he set to work signing the bills on his desk.

“House Bill 2 doesn’t take effect until next fiscal year, so there was no rush for it. Even if it took two months it wouldn’t make a difference,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth was apparently unclear on which fiscal year the State of Montana operates on, thinking incorrectly that the budget would go into effect on Oct. 1. The majority of state governments use a July 1 fiscal year, including Montana. He also said he wasn’t aware that the budget bill had to be signed into law before the health department could start the rule-making process for provider rates.

“When I have something on my desk I try to get to it ASAP. We have a constitutional duty to sign bills,” Ellsworth said.

Scott Sales served as a Republican state legislator from 2003 to 2021. He acted as Senate president twice and House speaker once during his tenure.

“On my watch, that didn’t happen,” Sales said, referring to the month-long delay in signing the budget.

The budget typically comes at the end of the session and gets a lot of attention, Sales said. Following each session, he made multiple trips from Gallatin Valley to Helena to sign bills as they made it to his desk.

Though the delay was unprecedented, he’s empathetic, knowing that the session is often hectic.

“The legislative process is complicated and it’s different every time. It’s a very complex environment,” Sales said.

But he added that the Republican Party should undergo greater scrutiny due to their long history of holding the majority position in Montana.