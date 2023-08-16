NorthWestern Energy customers have come out strongly against the utility’s energy supply plan during the first two stops of a listening session with state utility regulators.

Customers testifying in Helena and Great Falls told Montana’s Public Service Commission, with few exceptions, that the state’s largest monopoly utility needed to pivot away from power plants burning coal and natural gas, which are at the core of the utility’s latest long-term integrated resource plan.

Several people cited climate change concerns and a high-profile Monday court ruling that threw out a new Montana law shielding industrial polluters from carbon dioxide regulation. The law had been passed in April by Republican legislators who said they were saving NorthWestern’s gas-fired power plant in Laurel from a court-ordered review of carbon emissions.

NorthWestern’s plan to double its ownership in Colstrip Power Plant drew the most attention.

“USA Today ranked Montana as one of the 10 worst states to make living in because of low wages and an above average cost of living. Our reliance on burning coal at Colstrip is the second most costly form of electricity that we have, while the Judith Gap wind operation actually is the cheapest,” said Rob Freistadt, of Helena.

The 135-megawatt Judith Gap Wind farm is one of the oldest in the state. Its 20-year contract with NorthWestern expires in 2026, the same year NorthWestern expects to double the amount of owned Montana coal-power in its portfolio.

The utility has a memorandum of understanding with Spokane-based Avista Corp. to acquire the Washington company’s Colstrip share in December 2025, when climate change laws will force coal power out of Washington portfolios. NorthWestern CEO Brian Bird has said he’s likely the only CEO in the nation adding coal generation.

NorthWestern’s supply procurement plan suggests that that the cost of replacing Colstrip with non-carbon emitting resources would be a 30% increase to Northwestern’s portfolio if the power plant closed in 2025, or 10% increase if Colstrip closed in 2030.

The last time customers weighed in on a NorthWestern energy supply plan was 2019. Those listening sessions included a presentation from the utility about its plan. This time, NorthWestern isn’t presenting ahead of public testimony.

Fossil fuels form the core of NorthWestern’s supply plan. There are several planned retirements of coal-fired power plants in the region, which NorthWestern expects to raise the probability of blackouts in the four-state region of the Pacific Northwest beyond 5% during periods of peak demand.

The organization that forecasts loss of load probability is the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. In 2021, through 5,520 computer simulated years, the NPCC concluded that 425 of those years would have a shortfall event, or a shortfall in power every 12 years or so, meaning a loss of load probability of 8.2%. Analysts said the construction of 3,500 megawatts of new renewable generation through 2026 would reduce those odds. Roughly 1,160 megawatts in renewable generation have been constructed in Montana alone since that forecast.

The 10-day period of listening sessions about NorthWestern’s plans coincided with a state court ruling that Montana industrial permitting laws were violating the resident’s rights to a “clean and healthful environment” secured by Montana’s 1972 Constitution.

At the heart of the lawsuit Held v. Montana was a new law banning the consideration of climate change during industrial permitting. First Judicial District Judge Kathy Seeley, ruled the carbon law unconstitutional.

The law, Seeley ruled, is unconstitutional because it eliminates “remedies to prevent irreversible degradation of the environment.” More broadly, climate change must be considered when applying the Montana Environmental Policy Act, the state’s procedural roadmap for permitting industrial projects.

Republican legislators, who hold a substantial majority in both state houses, passed the law to shield NorthWestern Energy’s gas-fired power plant in Laurel from a court ordered environmental assessment of carbon dioxide emissions. The move worked, weeks after the law’s passage, the Department of Environmental Quality responded to the order by citing the law, rather than performing the assessment. The judge who issued the order, Michael Moses, of Yellowstone County, then lifted a work stoppage order on the power plant.

“That means that as DEQ considers Northwestern energy's current and future proposed gas plants, expansion of coal plants, permits for coal mines that feed the Colstrip Power Plant or other fossil fuel infrastructure and projects, it must consider how the project will impact our climate and it must be able to deny those permits,” said Anne Hedges citing the impact of Held v. Montana.

Hedges is director of policy and legislative affairs for the Montana Environmental Information Center.

“And the court agreed that every additional ton of carbon dioxide matters to the world. And this is coming from the world's most credible scientists. Fossil fuels are causing the climate crisis and Montana is not just some Podunk state that has no impact on the global climate,” she added.

In April, NorthWestern Energy’s vice president of supply and Montana government affairs, John Hines, testified before the PSC that NorthWestern’s carbon emissions were inconsequential to climate change. The testimony in the utility’s general rate case, in which it is seeking a 28% increase in residential rates, with much of the increase already in place on an interim basis since October.

Other customers testifying suggested Northwestern focus more on improving transmission efficiency than new power plants. As much as 30% of energy losses on power lines are because of inefficiency, said Steven Vinnedge of Great Falls.

“If you can reduce the line loss by 30% without having to build another power plant, without having to dig another shovel full of coal, without having to pipe another bit of gas, without having to build another windmill, without having to put up another solar panel, then why don’t you do it?” said Steven Vinnedge at the Great Falls listening session Monday.

There are dams in the state that could be equipped with generators, said Kathy Hanson, of Great Falls, citing Gibson Dam, a reservoir with the plumbing for a generator. There is a docket before the PSC currently involving hydropower at Gibson dam being sold to NorthWestern Energy by an irrigation district.

“We already have the dam at Gibson that is capable of being able to have turbines installed,” Hanson said. “We have many other waterways that could have water containment utilized to collect energy and this is something that could be very cost effective.”

NorthWestern's electric supply plan is available on its website.

The listening sessions continue in Billings at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Board of Oil and Gas Conservation building, 2535 St. Johns Ave. The Butte-Silverbow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz, will host a Thursday meeting.

Then, on Aug. 22, the Missoula College Learning Center, 1205 E. Broadway Ave., will host the final meeting.

There is no meeting scheduled for Bozeman.