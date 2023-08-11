NorthWestern Energy customers get a chance to weigh in on the utility’s 20-year energy plan during listening sessions slated for next week.

At issue is NorthWestern’s latest integrated resource plan, which is a 20-year outlook at how the monopoly utility expects to source its electricity. The plans are produced every couple years.

NorthWestern’s plan is unique in that it’s the only utility in the nation planning to add more coal power to its portfolio as other utilities shutter coal-fired power plants and pivot to renewables and natural gas in response to economics and climate change.

The hearings, hosted by the Montana Public Service Commission, begin Monday in Great Falls with four hearings to follow in Helena, Billings, Butte and Missoula over eight days.

NorthWestern plans to double its capacity share of Colstrip Power Plant to 444 megawatts in 2026. The utility is also building a 175-megawatt natural gas power plant near Laurel, expected to come on online next year. The utility indicates that it could continue building gas-fired power plants until 2035.

In a press call earlier this year, John Hines, NorthWestern’s vice president of supply, said increased reliance in renewable energy across the region, combined with the planned retirements of several coal-fired power plants in the region, shaped the utility’s focus on coal and gas — power sources it expects to perform when market prices are high and renewable energy sources are scant.

NorthWestern’s cited concern is a loss of load leading to an outage somewhere in the Pacific Northwest is as high as 5%, based on loss of load probability forecasts by the Northwest Conservation Council. However, the cited source of NorthWestern’s loss of load probability outlook, Northwest Conservation Council, forecasts that the Pacific Northwest can weather the retirement of coal-fired power plants without reliability problems by adding 3,500 MW of renewable resources by 2027, while using energy efficiency to curb 750 MW to one gigawatt of demand.

Renewable generation is being added, including in Montana where renewable energy capacity will increase by 1,080 Megawatts by the end of 2023 as current projects power up. Nearly all that generation will serve out of state utilities.

Throughout NorthWestern’s resource plan, renewable resources are described as too unpredictable to be relied upon during periods of peak demand. The utility also suggests there are environmental liabilities in disposing of windmill blades and expired storage batteries.

Not mentioned in the study are the costs of disposing coal ash. The current estimate for Colstrip ash cleanup is $200 million to $700 million with cleanup lasting decades.

Aug. 14, starting at 6 p.m. at the Commission Chambers in the Civic Center, located at 2 Park Drive South in Great Falls.

Aug. 15, starting at noon at the Bollinger Room in the offices of the Montana Public Service Commission, located at 1701 Prospect Avenue in Helena.

Aug. 16, starting at 6 p.m. at the Board of Oil & Gas Conservation headquarters, located at 2535 St. Johns Avenue in Billings.

Aug. 17, starting at 6 p.m. in the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, located at 17 W. Quartz in Butte.

Aug. 22, starting at 6 p.m. in Room 340 of the Missoula College Learning Center (river campus), located at 1205 E. Broadway Avenue in Missoula.