A slate of Montana parcels proposed for a federal oil and gas lease sale in September has been shelved following public concern that new lease laws were being ignored.

The Bureau of Land Management at May’s end pulled the parcels after environmental groups pointed out that leasing laws rewritten in 2022 weren’t being followed in many cases. The bureau prescribed sales terms in internal memos last November but didn’t follow through.

“I think there were seven internal memorandums that BLM issued, BLM national, in the weeks following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, basically saying ‘here is how the BLM is going to work with the provisions in IRA until we get rulemaking. Here are the policies and procedures that we’re going to have (district offices) follow,’” said Aubrey Bertram, attorney for Wild Montana, which was among several groups weighing in on the sale.

The Wilderness Society and Friends of the Earth were the primary groups making arguments on the sale.

BLM, contacted for comment about the September sale, chose not to.

But the BLM district covering Montana and North Dakota didn’t follow the guidance. For example, 10 of the 26 parcels in Montana were anonymously nominated for sale, a practice that was supposed to end as Congress passed laws to reform a system that had run aground. The same concerns were raised about North Dakota parcels, which weren't removed.

Over the years, there had been too many parcels leased to bidders without first determining whether the bidders were credible. In many cases leases were issued in the absence of competitive bidding, sometimes at rates as low as $2. Parcels that drew no takers were repeatedly nominated. Cleanup bonds weren’t adjusted upward to cover the costs of remediating abandoned wells.

The average bond for a well on federal land is $2,122, far less than what's necessary for cleanup. By Government Accountability Office estimates, the lack of adequate bonding for Montana wells will produce a $48 million to $3.5 billion taxpayer liability.

Montana, which isn’t an oil abundant state, has had a history of cheap leases and low production. The state ranked a distant 11th in crude oil production nationally in 2021 with about 18.9 million barrels produced annually. For comparison, neighboring North Dakota produced 1.1 million barrels a day in 2021. The data is reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In 2020 the BLM awarded 11,713 lease acres to a perfume magnate from Myanmar for about $1.50 an acre, plus a bonus payment of $20.13 an acre. The perfume magnate then flipped the parcels, sometimes to fellow Myanmar natives at much higher prices. A Reuters investigation found that the perfume magnate was selling parcels for as high as 13 times what she paid. At least in Montana’s case, the parcels weren’t being drilled.

A London-based oil and gas company’s sucking up of noncompetitive leases for helium prospecting in the Miles City area was a running joke among permitting agencies for years. A Montana Board of Oil and Gas employee said the joke was that helium was an imaginary gas that only produced speculative interest.

Every sale and each piece of regulatory paperwork that followed was frequently reported as proof of progress to would-be investors.

The only Montana parcel that was nominated for sale this month was also removed. The 227-acre parcel land was along the Yellowstone River west of Forsyth. Public commenters on the sale questioned whether drilling beside the Yellowstone was a good idea.

News that the Montana parcel up for sale in June was removed sparked outrage among Republicans in Montana’s congressional delegation, which wrote BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning demanding to know why no Montana parcels were up for lease.

“The Biden administration, including the BLM, has taken steps to make it increasingly more difficult to lease, drill, and produce oil and gas on federal lands since the first day in office. The lack of lease sales does not just limit the supply of oil and natural gas, but also affects helium supply and production, particularly in north-central Montana,” the congressmen wrote. “Helium is a critical component in scientific research, medical technology, high-tech manufacturing, and national defense. The U.S. Geological Survey has indicated that the domestic helium supply is at risk of consequential disruptions, particularly as consumers are facing supply allocations and paying more for helium.”

Helium prospecting has picked up in recent years along the Canadian border in the north central part of Montana, where companies reported leasing close to 100,000 acres in the last three years.

The rub for the delegation was that BLM was expected to return to quarterly lease sales. As a candidate in 2020, Pres. Joe Biden had promised to end oil and gas leasing on federal land, which he attempted do in the first weeks of taking office.

The president was sued for his lease ban and lost. The expectation was that quarterly leasing would return. But at roughly the same time, the new leasing rules were passed in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The 25 Montana parcels scattered from Cut Bank to Sidney were the most up for sale by BLM in several years.