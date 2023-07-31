Two Wyoming-based pipeline companies have agreed to pay $12.5 million settlement for oil spills in Montana and North Dakota.

At the root of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice are 2015 Bridger Pipeline spill into the Yellowstone River near Glendive and a 2016 Belle Fourche Pipeline spill in the Missouri River drainage of North Dakota. Both companies are subsidiaries of Casper, Wyoming-based True Oil.

The Department of Justice announced the settlement Monday.

The state of North Dakota and the federal government sued the pipeline operators in May 2022.

Bridger Pipeline had previously reached a $2 million settlement with the federal government and Montana for the 2015 pipeline spill upstream from Glendive. But the lawsuit settled Monday raised new violations of the federal Clean Water Act related to both spills.

The 2015 spill occurred near Glendive, Montana, when Bridger’s Poplar Pipeline ruptured under the Yellowstone River. Divers later determined “the riverbed covering the pipe had scoured away, leaving the pipeline unsupported and exposed to river currents and ice jams. The pipeline was believed to be trenched beneath the riverbed based on an inspection a couple years earlier, but river scour had exposed the pipe.

The spill prompted county officials to issue a “Do Not Drink” advisory and distribute bottled water to Glendive residents, as a spike in the carcinogen benzene was detected at the city’s water treatment plant. The advisory lasted six days.

Pollutants continued to plague the water plant months later, and officials again shut down the water intake.

The pipeline leaked 1,257 barrels or 52,794 gallons of oil into the river.

Belle Fourche’s Bicentennial Pipeline, which runs from Dickinson, North Dakota, to a pump station in McKenzie County, ruptured Dec. 1, 2016. A landslide ruptured the pipeline, leaking 14,400 barrels of oil. A barrel holds 42 gallons. The spill reached Ash Coulee Creek, which is a tributary of the Little Missouri, as well as the river itself, contaminating water, soil and groundwater.